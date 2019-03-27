The Ascension Fund has awarded a grant to speech-language pathologist Amanda Bullman to support her work to address vocabulary deficits in her students at Duplessis Primary School in Gonzales.
Bullman bases her approach on research by Edwin Ellis and Robert J. Marzano, whose studies suggest using multi-sensory instruction in order to increase the vocabularies of students with language impairments. Students who used iPads to draw, write and act out new learning increased their overall vocabulary knowledge.
Her students enjoyed this nontraditional approach to learning, as they learned to link familiar “reminding” words to unfamiliar terms, according to a news release.
The grant allows Duplessis’ students to continue this specific instruction in the future and directly aligns with the school’s goal to increase students’ comprehension of complex text.
The Ascension Fund is a nonprofit organization established in 1991 by the Gonzales Rotary Club as an instrument for private sector leaders to invest directly in the work of individual teachers and schools through grants for innovative ideas and programs in Ascension Parish public schools. Teacher grants of $500 or $1,000 and school impact grants of $2,500 are awarded on an annual competitive basis.