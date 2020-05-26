Dutchtown High School teacher Lindsay Seely is winner of a teacher video challenge sponsored by the Esri company, which builds ArcGIS software for mapping and spatial analytics.
Seely's video submission, "How I Use ArcGIS," describes a project in which students used data mapping factors such as polluted waterways and county health rankings to show how humans affect the environment around them.
The Global Geospatial Institute provides teachers, parents and students with access to an online GIS course leading to industry certification.
For information, call the institute at (225) 939-1091 or contact Stephanie Shaffett at adminassistant@gginstitute.org. High school teachers interested in teacher GIS certification, can register for a course June 15-26 at lagisk12.org. For information visit gginstitute.org.