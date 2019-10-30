Check out these Ascension Parish Library programs:
FORTNITE BATTLE ROYALE: The online video game Fortnite comes to life for young people in grades four through 12, who will drop in, scavenge for materials and try to be the last one standing, at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Galvez branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 40300 La. 42, Prairieville. The program will be repeated at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the Donaldsonville library, 500 Mississippi St.; at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Gonzales branch library, 708 S. Irma Blvd.; and at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at the Dutchtown library, 13278 La. 73, Geismar. For more information, call Gonzales at (225) 647-3955, Dutchtown at (225) 673-8699, Galvez at (225) 622-3339, or Donaldsonville at (225) 473-8052.
DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: A board game night for adults centered on the classic tabletop game Dungeons & Dragons will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the Galvez branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 40300 La. 42, Prairieville. Participants will be able to select from premade characters and play through a custom-made, library-themed game for Level One adventurers. All supplies necessary to game will be provided. To register, call the Galvez library at (225) 622-3339.
BRING YOUR OWN CRAFT: Monthly gatherings for adult crafters will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the Galvez branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 40300 La. 42, Prairieville. Coffee, a sewing machine, yarn and hooks, and adult color sheets will be provided, as well as a selection of instructional material and patterns. The library has partnered with Creativebug to provide free access to thousands of arts and craft video classes. For more information about our monthly craft club or how to access Creativebug, contact the Ascension Parish Library in Galvez at (225) 622-3339.
BAD-ART COMPETITION: The coveted Ascension Parish Library Bad Art Crown will be up for grabs during a competition for shameless teenage creatives who have turned out art so bad it could win an award for just how terrible it is. A gathering for teens in grades six through 12 to test their skills, or lack thereof, and make some wonderfully terrible art will take place at 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Gonzales branch library, 708 S. Irma Blvd. The competition will resume at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the Donaldsonville library, 500 Mississippi St.; at 4 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Dutchtown library, 13278 La. 73, Geismar; and at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at the Galvez branch of the Ascension Parish Library, 40300 La. 42, Prairieville. For information, call the Dutchtown library at (225) 673-8699.
YOUNG READERS' CHOICE: Young people in grades three through 12 can cast their votes in the Louisiana Young Readers’ Choice Award and Louisiana Teen Readers’ Choice Award contests at the Ascension Parish Library. Titles have been nominated for readers in grades three through five, for readers in grades six through eight, and for readers in grades nine through 12. To vote, read two or three of the nominated titles for your grade level. Votes must be submitted by Jan. 27. For information, call the Donaldsonville library, (225) 473-8052; the Dutchtown library, (225) 673-8699; the Galvez library, (225) 622-3339; or the Gonzales library, (225) 647-3955.
HISTORY SERIES: "Paris 1919: Six Months that Changed the World" by Margaret MacMillan will be the text for a five-week reading and discussion series on the aftermath of World War I that will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesdays, from Nov. 5 through Dec. 3, Gonzales branch library, 708 S. Irma Blvd., (225) 647-3955. The library will have copies of the book for the participants to check out. LSU history professor emeritus Karl Roider will lead the series, which is funded with a grant from the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities. To register, call the library at (225) 647-3955.