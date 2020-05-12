BASF has donated $50,000 to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, which has seen increased demand resulting from rising unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic.
The donation also provides ongoing support to feed hungry students through the BackPack program in Ascension Parish.
“The food bank is an important pillar in our community and has seen an increase in the number of people needing their help because of the coronavirus pandemic and economic impact,” said Jerry Lebold, senior vice president and general manager of BASF’s site in Geismar. “We are doing our part to help with this immediate need, as well as continuing our support of the vital BackPack program to feed hungry children.”
BASF’s annual support of the BackPack program provides more than 3,000 backpacks of food to students in Ascension Parish elementary schools each year. This year, BASF has doubled its donation in support of the COVID-19 response.
“We are grateful to organizations like BASF that help us feed the food insecure in our community during this time,” said Mike Manning, president and CEO of the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. “Donations such as these help us meet the increased need we are seeing now as well as supplying those already relying on our services.”
The donation to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank to support COVID-19 response is part of a larger gift from BASF in North America totaling $365,000 to food banks within the Feeding America network. Additionally, BASF will match employees’ individual contributions up to $500 per employee.