THURSDAY
Public School
Grilled cheese, taco soup, tossed salad, applesauce, juice, milk
Sandwich: Hamburger
Catholic School
Turkey and sausage gumbo, steamed rice, potato salad, salad cup, pears, dinner roll
Choice: Taco salad or baked potato
FRIDAY
Public School
Spaghetti and meat sauce, broccoli with cheese, tossed salad, orange wedges, garlic roll, juice, milk
Sandwich: Spicy chicken patty
Catholic School
Chicken sandwich, french fries, salad cup with pickle, grapes, milk
Choice: Ham snack pack or chicken nuggets
MONDAY-DEC. 27
No School — Christmas Break