IMG_5467_NP.JPG

Scott McKay, center, publisher of the Hayride, was the featured speaker at the May Ascension GOP Roundtable at the Clarion Inn in Gonzales. Attending the meeting, from left, are Joyce LaCour; Kathleen Harms; Geri Teasley; McKay; Wanda Aizpurua, Louisiana Federation of Republican Women president; Darcy Rizzo; and Rhonda Lamendola.

 Provided photo

Scott McKay, publisher of the Hayride and recent author of "Animus: A Tale of Ardenia," was the featured speaker at the May Ascension GOP Roundtable at the Clarion Inn in Gonzales.

View comments