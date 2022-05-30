Youth Ballet's 'The Great Candyland Adventure' coming to library
"The Great Candyland Adventure," presented by Baton Rouge Ballet Theater’s Youth Ballet, is coming to Ascension Parish Library at 3:30 p.m. June 7 at the Galvez location.
The ballet comprises a select group of fifth through ninth grade intermediate-level dancers.
Rising 4 Wellness
Rising 4 Wellness is hosting a mental health, substance use, recovery and wellness summit from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. June 9 at the Lamar-Dixon Center ballroom, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales.
The free event is designed to share information, ideas and best practices related to enhancing prevention, recovery and wellness in Ascension Parish, a news release said.
Register at https://rising4wellnesssummit.eventbrite.com.
Gatorette camp
"Hollywood Nights and Roadway Lights" is the theme for the St. Amant High Gatorettes' mini dance camp set for 9 a.m. to noon June 6-10 at the school cafeteria. On-site registration will be available.
Fly Tying workshop at the Library
Learn the art of fly-tying with Jim Gibson at 9 a.m. June 11 at the Galvez library. He said fly-tying is a peaceful and interesting hobby that requires practice. He will demonstrate various types of flies, including a jig fly and a wet fly. Designed for those 18 and over. Call (225) 622-3339 to register.
Miss Donaldsonville pageant accepting applications
Applications for the Miss Donaldsonville Scholarship Pageant are available at Donaldsonville City Hall and the Donaldsonville Area Chamber of Commerce.
The June 17 pageant offers scholarship money for contestants in the Miss, Teen and Little Miss categories.
For information, call (225) 445-1383 or email lee@visitdonaldsonville.org.
Wing Fest set for Donaldsonville
The Donaldsonville Area Chamber of Commerce will launch its first Wing Fest from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. June 4 at Crescent Park on Veterans Memorial Drive.
The event will feature a team wing cook-off, food, music and fun and, of course, lots of wings.
Performing live on the main stage will be Larry Neal and the Neal Brothers Blues Band from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
For more information about vendors, team competition, or other scheduled activities, contact the Chamber of Commerce at (225) 473-4814.
Downtown Live @Crescent concert series set
The free Downtown Live @Crescent concert series held in Crescent Park continues June 4 with Larry Neal and the Neal Brothers Blues Band and ends July 2 with The Michael Foster Project. The concerts are set from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., weather permitting.
For information, call (225) 445-1383.
Juneteenth Music Festival
It's not too late to register a vendor booth for the 26th annual Donaldsonville Music Festival, a Juneteenth celebration, set for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 11 in Louisiana Square.
The family-oriented festival is free and open to the public.
If you are interested in becoming a vendor, call (225) 717-6333 or (225) 717-1019.
The festival opens at 11 a.m. with a prayer and a presentation on the history of Juneteenth. The Gospel Hour is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and The Michael Foster Project hits the stage at 12:30 p.m.
All applications must be sent to juneteenthdonaldsonville@gmail.com. All items are first-come, first-served.