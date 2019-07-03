Donaldsonville High School Tigers accomplish spring football goals
Getting through spring practice with improved skills and without injuries are two goals that every football team wants to achieve. The Donaldsonville High School Tigers can check those two off.
“We played a tough spring contest with East Iberville, Plaquemine and Denham Springs, plus we came out injury-free; we are very encouraged,” coach Brian Richardson said.
The Tigers are coming off a 5-5 season and a first-round playoff loss, but should be poised to have a strong 2019 season. Key personnel losses include Christian Bell (Garden City Community College in Kansas), defensive back Savon Landry (Arkansas Baptist College in Little Rock), wide receiver Jefferey Johnson (Arkansas Baptist) and defensive end Terrell Brown (who will play basketball at the College of Alameda in California).
Among those returning to lead the Tigers' new veer/option offense are running back Jaquavious Tenner, running back Rae’land Johnson, Dandre Johnson, offensive lineman Willie Picou and quarterback Treveyon Brown. Tenner and the Johnsons are fast athletes who can be dangerous in the open field. Picou (285 pounds) and Joel Walker (193 pounds) will lead a new offensive line that will be asked to run-block more in the Tigers' new offense.
The Tigers will utilize a tight end this season and Kayvon Foster will get the first opportunity there. Quarterback Brown passed for 1,000 yards last season as a freshman and has had a good off-season of preparation heading into 2019.
The Tiger defense was the strength of last year's team and looks to be strong again heading into the season. Linebacker Trevon Dunn is a four-year starter who has special ball skills. Veterans such as defensive back Joshua Collier, defensive end Brandon Williams, defensive back Datuan Harris, linebacker Travis Joseph and defensive lineman Rashad Landry return to form a strong defense that made big plays last season.
The Tigers are experienced overall but will start six sophomores on both sides of the ball. As always, the Tigers will play a difficult schedule and will play some familiar teams from the past such as Lutcher, E.D. White, Patterson, Berwick and rival St. James.
Summer preparation is about halfway complete, and the Tiger coaches are pleased with the results. “Summer is going well; we have to get bigger and stronger to compete in the district we are in,” Richardson said.
All-Metro honorees
5A baseball
- Blaise Foote, East Ascension, pitcher
- Jesse Miller, Dutchtown, pitcher
- Brayden Caskey, Dutchtown, infielder
- Grant Griffin, East Ascension, utility
- Will Reed, Dutchtown, honorable mention.
3A and below baseball
- Nic Montalbano, Ascension Christian, MVP
- Rodney Blanchard, Ascension Catholic, infielder
- Tre Medine, Ascension Catholic, pitcher
- Mason Zeringue, Ascension Catholic, outfielder
- Jacob Dunn, Ascension Catholic, honorable mention
- J.B. Broussard, Ascension Catholic, honorable mention
- Sal Montalbano, Ascension Christian, honorable mention.
5A softball
- Alyssa Romano St. Amant, pitcher, MVP
- Julia Kramer St. Amant, infielder
- Madi Mitchell Dutchtown, utility
- Rachel Ducote East Ascension, infielder
- Kelsi Martine St. Amant, outfielder
- Rylee Rossi St. Amant, outfielder
- McKenna Rarick, Dutchtown, honorable mention
- Brynne Songy, Dutchtown, honorable mention
- Kassidy Hood, Dutchtown, honorable mention
- Anna Jones, Dutchtown, honorable mention
- Jada Goodlow, East Ascension, honorable mention
- Amy Pitre, St. Amant, coach of the year.
3A and below softball
- Isabelle Abadie, Ascension Catholic, infielder
- Maddie Gautreau, Ascension Christian, utility
- Ceily Grisaffe, Ascension Catholic, catcher
- Layla Thompson, Ascension Christian, honorable mention
- Emme Medine, Ascension Catholic, honorable mention.