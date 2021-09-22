On the first day of fall, Erma Lea Vanlandingham visited the graves of her son and granddaughter to bring fresh golden-colored flowers.
The grave of Billy Vanlandingham Jr., has been marked since his death in March with a wooden cross he once made. That of Jessica Vanlandingham, who was born prematurely, was memorialized with stuffed animals and angel figurines.
During her visit Wednesday, Erma Lea said the mementos were missing.
The wooden cross and toy animals were gone. So were the flowers and vases, the American flags and angel figurines.
Keepsakes from every single plot in the Mt. Zion Cemetery in Prairieville, a graveyard spanning both sides of La. 933 and dating back more than a century.
Everything had been stuffed into black trash bags left on the side of the two-lane highway. On Wednesday, family of those buried at the cemetery were going through the bags, trying to find precious items.
"We're trying to go through here and see what we can salvage of our loved ones' stuff," Norma Jean Roddy Hutchcraft said.
Her grandparents, parents, two sisters, brother, child and husband are buried there, she said.
Candice Sanders said she's spent the past two-and-a-half decades diligently cleaning and decorating the grave of her daughter Mercedes, who died on Mother's Day, 1997.
"Now there's nothing here," she said. "Everything was gone."
"It looked like we didn't care," she said. "It looks like nobody cared."
The cemetery's new owner, Household of Faith Church, said it tossed the mementos as part of its post-Hurricane Ida cleanup.
"I wish to apologize to anyone with family or friends buried in the Mt. Zion Cemetery if our efforts to secure the grave sites and clean up storm debris caused you concern," Scott Bledsoe, the church's senior pastor, told The Advocate in an email.
But the damage was "extensive," he added.
"Our hearts were in the right place," Bledsoe continued, "and we hope that you understand that we have not been accessible by phone to respond to any issues because Hurricane Ida damaged the Church’s phone system. Thank you to those of you who have reached out and worked with us to resolve any issues. If you have an issue at Mt. Zion you can reach us at hofchurch.com/cemetery and we will get back in touch with you."
Sanders said that when she drove by the cemetery, formerly run by Mt. Zion Baptist Church, on Sept. 3, the graves still had their flowers.
"On Sept. 5," she said, "everything was gone."
Several people at the cemetery on Wednesday said they received a letter from Household of Faith Church last week that said that the property, building and cemetery were placed in its care in 2019.
"In most recent years, the cemetery was owned and operated by Mt. Zion Church … many of you purchased or were gifted spaces in the cemetery during that time and have done a great job in memorializing your family members and taking care of the spaces," the letter said.
The letter said that Household of Faith began the process of registering the Mt. Zion cemetery with the Louisiana Cemetery Board in 2019 and completed the process in May this year.
"In the near future, you will notice some upgrades to the cemetery" that will include gazebos and mausoleums, the letter went on to say.
Household of Faith has a church on Airline Highway in Ascension Parish and also owns Ascension Christian School.
On its website, Household of Faith names its new location on La. 933, near the cemetery, as its Mt. Zion campus.
One family kept a special softball at the grave of their granddaughter, Sanders said. The softball that's now disappeared was their granddaughter's from her first home-run.
"They made decisions without trying to reach anyone," Saunders said.
Linda Gunby kept a flag at the grave of her husband, Edward Gunby, a Vietnam War veteran.
"My penny is still there," she said, noting the coin is a traditional homage to fallen soldiers.
The flowers and flag, she lamented, "are gone."