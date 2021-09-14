The Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana is warning the public of a grant scam targeting local consumers and small businesses.
The BBB said people get a call, email, or text message from someone who claims to be from the Federal Emergency Management Agency or another government agency. The scammer is allegedly reaching out as part of the official assistance program for local small businesses affected by Hurricane Ida.
The caller states that they are offering a $15,000 grant, and it does not have to be paid back. However, the caller is directed to purchase a Walmart cash card for $250, to pay for processing the grant.
BBB offers the tips to spot a grant scam:
- Remember: Government agencies do not communicate through social media avenues like Facebook. And be aware of unsolicited messages.
- Do not pay any money for a "free" government grant: If you have to pay money to claim a "free" grant, it is not really free. A real government agency will not ask you to pay an advanced processing fee. The only official list of all U.S. federal grant-making agencies is www.grants.gov.
- Do your research: See if that government agency or organization actually exists. Find its contact info and call them to make sure the offer is legitimate.