For two hours each fall, fans from East Ascension and St. Amant high schools take over the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center's rodeo arena for the annual Shout Out community pep rally.
The pep rally, this year on Nov. 1, features a yelling contest in which a meter is used to determine the loudest fan base.
The schools' bands, cheerleaders, color guards, football players and fans compete to see who has the loudest crowd.
The pep rally and other events held throughout the week, are organized by a group of alumni from each school to raise money for the schools.
This year St. Amant won the Shout Out spirit stick, given to the loudest school and East Ascension won the annual golf tournament held earlier that week.
On Friday, East Ascension rallied for 10 fourth-quarter points to hold off St. Amant 20-13.