DONALDSONVILLE — An Ascension School Board committee is recommending that the school district superintendent's contract be renewed for three years, instead of four as has been typical, when it comes up for a vote later this month.
Superintendent David Alexander, who was hired in 2016, and School Board member Troy Gautreau, who chairs the board's executive committee, said after Tuesday's committee's meeting that the three-year term takes into account the school board elections in the fall of 2022.
"It's a courtesy to the board" in light of possible changes in its makeup, Alexander said.
The shorter contract period was made as "an accommodation to David and the board," Gautreau said.
Newly elected board members and incumbent members returned to office would begin their new terms in January 2023, and, if the three-year contract is approved by the School Board later this month, as is expected, the superintendent's contract would next come up for renewal in June of 2023.
Also, at Alexander's request, he will see no increases in his current salary of $206,079 over the next three years, according to the contract recommended to the board by the executive committee.
The full board will vote on the proposed contract at its next meeting, on June 21. Alexander's current contract expires on June 30.
Alexander had retired from the school district in January 2016 as director of high schools to take a position as director of education with the Pelican Chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors but applied for the position of Ascension Parish school superintendent, which came open after Patrice Pujol left for another position.