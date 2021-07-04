Gov. John Bel Edwards recently announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions.
John R. Poteet, of Hammond, has been reappointed to the Louisiana Used Motor Vehicle Commission. Poteet is the CEO of Louisiana 1st Choice Auto Action. He will serve as a member licensed to conduct used motor vehicle auctions or salvage pool auctions.
The Louisiana Used Motor Vehicle Commission licenses and regulates used motor vehicle dealers and salespersons; motor vehicle crushers; dealers of used parts and accessories; and automotive dismantlers and parts recyclers. The commission also investigates consumer and dealer complaints.
The Louisiana Manufactured Housing Commission functions to: license manufacturers, retailers, developers, salesmen and installers; work with manufactured home consumers, manufacturers, retailers, developers, salesmen and installers to hear complaints and make determinations relating to construction defects, warranty issues and service complaints; and conduct hearings on any violation of the provisions of the law.
Gary P. Millet, of Prairieville, Phillip David Ridder Jr., of Tickfaw, and Christy A. Smith, of Albany, have been reappointed to the Louisiana Manufactured Housing Commission.
Millet is the owner of Rollin Homes Inc. He will serve as the representative of the 3rd Public Service Commission District.
Ridder is the owner of D.M.B. Mobile Homes and will serve as an at-large member.
Smith is the owner of S.E.T. Mobile Home Movers LLC. She will serve as a representative of the 1st Public Service Commission District.