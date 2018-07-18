THURSDAY
BABY TIME: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales and Dutchtown branch libraries. Registration is required. For information, call Gonzales at (225) 647-3955 or Dutchtown at (225) 673-8699. Preschool program.
BILINGUAL STORY TIME: 11 a.m. to noon, Gonzales Branch Library. For children of all ages, who speak Spanish, English or both. For information, call (225) 647-3955.
FAMILY SUMMER CAMP: Noon to 4 p.m., Cabela's, 2200 Cabelas Parkway, Gonzales. cabelas.com, (225) 743-3400.
ADOLESCENT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Every Monday and Thursday. (225) 450-1016.
TAKING OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY: 5 p.m., Carpenters Chapel, 41181 La. 933, Prairieville. Weight support group meets every Thursday. Weigh-in from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the meeting. For information, call Sylvia Triche at (225) 313-3180.
LOSS AND GRIEF EDUCATION AND SUPPORT MEETING: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., St. Elizabeth Hospital, Sister Linda conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Facilitated by the Grief Recovery Center. Meets every Thursday. For information, email diane.hodges@steh.com or call (225) 621-2906.
ADULT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Meets every Tuesday and Thursday. (225) 450-1016.
DOMINO ROCKS: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Dutchtown Branch Library. Integrate a little math and fun into summer by learning how to play classic dominoes. (225) 673-8699.
THURSDAY-SATURDAY
THE GILDED SPARROW CITY FARMHOUSE POP-UP FAIR: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. The City Farmhouse Pop-up Fair offers farmhouse vintage items, antique furnishings and home decor. Featuring music, workshops and more. Thursday evening will have cocktails, appetizers and first pick of the fair. Tickets for Thursday are $35 and include a weekend pass. General admission for Friday and Saturday is $12, or a two-day pass is $15. thegildedsparrow.net.
FRIDAY
MEAL IN A MUG: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Mugs aren't just for coffee anymore. Make a pizza in a mug with the press of a button, and take home mug recipes that would be perfect for late-night snacking. (225) 647-3955.
MAD SCIENCE: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. With a few basic supplies, build a ramp walker and an egg carton helicopter. (225) 473-8052.
MUSICAL MAYHEM: 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Galvez Branch Library. Listen to favorite movie music, and play along on a variety of instruments. (225) 622-3339.
MOBILE BLOOD DRIVE: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., Walmart, 308 N. Airline Highway, Gonzales. Come out and donate and receive a Red Box movie rental, coupon for a pint of ice cream and a choice of a T-shirt, family blood coverage or Heart Club. To preregister for donations, visit tbcdonors.org.
GUITAR HERO: 3:30 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Rock out and show everyone what you've got. (225) 647-3955.
GLAM ROCK PARTY: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Dutchtown Branch Library. Come dressed as a favorite rock icon, show off moves, learn glam rock makeup tips and more. (225) 673-8699.
SATURDAY
RIVER N' BAYOU POKER RUN: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., American Legion Post 81, 12042 W. Main St., Gonzales. Come out and participate in the poker run and listen to Rïvul perform.
SATURDAY, SUNDAY
REPTICON: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. A live reptile event featuring vendors offering reptile pets, everything they might need, live animal seminars and frequent raffles. $10 for adults, $5 children 5-12, free for 5 and under. repiton.com/louisiana/baton-rouge.
FAMILY SUMMER CAMP: Noon to 4 p.m. both days, Cabela's, 2200 Cabelas Parkway, Gonzales. cabelas.com, (225) 743-3400.
MONDAY
STRIPED TREES: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Use strips of different colored tissue paper and a tree-looking twig to create a striped tree. (225) 647-3955.
TUESDAY
INTERNET BASICS: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Intended for people with little or no experience with the internet. Participants will be introduced to the internet, learn how the it works, and learn how to explore using Microsoft Internet Explorer. (225) 647-3955.
COFFEE AND CRAFTS — SOCK DOLLS: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Dutchtown Branch Library. Participants will learn how to use two socks and a few embellishments to design an adorable craft that can be used as decoration or given as a gift. Registration is required by calling (225) 673-8699.
ROCK, PAPER, SCISSORS: 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Come listen to a hilarious story, then play in a rock, paper, scissors tournament. (225) 647-3955.
ADULT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Tuesdays and Thursdays. (225) 450-1016.
GLAM ROCK PARTY: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Galvez Branch Library. (225) 622-3339.
AL-ANON MEETING: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., St. Elizabeth Hospital, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Sister Linda conference room. Free. Call (225) 924-0029 for information. Every Tuesday.
MUSICAL MAYHEM: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Dutchtown Branch Library. (225) 673-8699.
WEDNESDAY
TODDLER STORY TIME: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Ascension Parish Library, all branches. For information, visit myapl.org.
PRESCHOOL STORY TIME: 11 a.m. to noon, Ascension Parish Library, Galvez, Gonzales and Dutchtown branches. For children ages 3-5. Children attend sessions without an adult to help foster their growing need for independence. For information, visit myapl.org or contact your local library.
MEETING: 6 p.m., Ascension Parish Library Board Meeting to be held at the Galvez Branch.
JULY 26
A GUIDE TO WRITING RESUMES: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. This workshop is designed for first-timers and for those looking to breathe new life into their current resumés. (225) 473-8052.
UNDER THE SEA: 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. Celebrate "The Little Mermaid" with fun activities like a dolphin ring toss, mermaid limbo, and more. (225) 647-3955.
RIBBON-CUTTING CEREMONY: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., Assurance Financial, 16044 La. 73, Bldg. 102, Suite A, Prairieville. Celebrate the opening of Assurance Financial's newest location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
ADULT COOKING CLASS: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Rouses Market, 14635 Airline Highway, Gonzales. Chef Sally will be teaching a cooking class and pairing Charles Smith wines. Must be 21. $25 at eventbrite.com.
CAMPFIRE FUN & GAMES: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Dutchtown Branch Library. Sing around the "campfire," identify animal tracks, make crafts and play nature-related games — all inside the library. (225) 673-8699.