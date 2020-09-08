Household hazardous waste collection
Ascension Parish government is hosting a household hazardous materials collection day from 9 am. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.
For more information, call (225) 450-1200.
John Couvillon to speak at September GOP Roundtable
John Couvillon, president and founder of JMC Analytics and Polling, will be the featured speaker at the September Ascension GOP Roundtable, sponsored by Ascension Republican Women. The Roundtable will be at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 17 at the Clarion Inn, 1500 W. La. 30 in Gonzales.
Couvillon holds a B.S. in accounting from LSU and a masters degree in information systems.
The cost for lunch is $22, which will be collected at the door. The event is open to the public and guests are welcome. Reservations are requested. RSVP: (225) 921-5187 or e-mail: ARWrUS@aol.com.
Build a Better Business virtual series
Join the Ascension Parish Library for the Build a Better Business Virtual Series of small-business workshops to be provided via Zoom. This series is made possible with a Libraries Lead with Digital Skills Grant through Grow with Google and the Public Library Association.
The grant initiative has also made it possible for the Ascension Parish Library to create its new Business Resource Center website to help small businesses succeed.
Benita Benta Rice, a profit and growth consultant, will be the guest speaker for this virtual series. Benta Rice has over 20 years of corporate experience working with C-level executives in several roles — asset management, management analyst and project management roles. This virtual series will provide small businesses with decision-making tools to manage and grow their businesses. Topics for the series include:
• Creating a Financial Scoreboard: Using Numbers to Build a Better Business – Session 1 on Sept. 9 at 6:30 p.m.
• Creating a Financial Scoreboard: Using Numbers to Build a Better Business – Session 2 on Sept. 16 at 6:30 p.m.
• April 15 is Back Again: Maximizing the Benefits of Tax Reporting for Entrepreneurs - Sept. 23 at 6:30 p.m.
• How to Prevent your Business from Failing: Identifying Strategies and Systems to Grow your Business - Sept. 30 at 6:30 p.m.
To register for these virtual sessions, visit the library’s new Business Resource Center website at www.aplbusinessresource.com under webinars. You can also register by calling the Donaldsonville location at (225) 473-8052. After registering, you will receive an email with more information on how to join the discussion(s) via Zoom. If you happen to miss a class, training sessions will be recorded and can be viewed later on the Business Resource Center website.
Visit with folk artist Alvin Batiste
Visit with local folk artist Alvin Batiste and help the Ascension Parish Library celebrate 60 years of library service. Batiste will be painting during the celebration in Donaldsonville from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 22.
A classic cars on display and other activities are also planned. For more information, call the library at (225) 473-8052.
Days Gone By: 'A Look at Donaldsonville’s Past'
Ascension Parish Library hosts "Days Gone By: A Look at Donaldsonville’s Pas"t with Sidney Marchand III at 2 p.m. Sept. 15 on Zoom. Born and raised in Donaldsonville, Marchand is the grandson of Sidney Marchand Sr., local historian, mayor, attorney and author of the well-known collection of books on Donaldsonville history.
Marchand will share historic photos and images in this virtual glimpse back in time of Old Donaldsonville and talk about how this historic town has changed.
To register for this virtual presentation on Zoom, call the library at (225) 473-8052. You will receive an email with meeting information on how to join the live session.
Let’s celebrate comic books
Visit any Ascension Parish Library location starting Monday, Sept. 21, and pick up a Comic Book Fun packet. Inside, find the instructions and materials you need to create your own comic book as well as a TV bingo sheet. Use the bingo sheet to play TV bingo while you watch an Inspector Gadget cartoon episode on Hoopla! Check out our “Comic Book Fun” YouTube video at youtube.myapl.org to find cool links to e-comic books and more!