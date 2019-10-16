The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office and Ascension Public Schools are collaborating to address acts of unkindness and conflict in schools through a "Don't Stand By; Stand Up!" campaign.
"We can work together to prevent and address bullying by serving as role models, educating, listening to our students, encouraging them, and strengthening students who may have been bullied," Sheriff Bobby Webre said. "We want to empower bystanders to act, and help those who bully others to behave appropriately and kindly."
Prior to the creation and launch of the campaign, a committee of employees from both the Sheriff’s Office and Ascension public schools conducted student focus groups at the primary, middle and high school levels to evaluate student knowledge of bullying and how best to address it.
The members of the committee included Allison B. Hudson and Lt. Coy Daigle with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office; Linda Lamendola and Josette Guillory with the student services office of Ascension public schools; Jackie Tisdell and Danielle Evans with the school system's public information office; Latatia Johnson, supervisor of federal programs and primary schools support partner; Amy Dunn, a primary schools instructional supervisor; Jamie Williams, a middle schools instructional supervisor; and Karen Buratt, a high schools instructional supervisor.
The student focus groups drove the creation of a multilayered approach. Elements of the campaign include:
- Assemblies at primary schools with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office featuring a skit with McGruff the Crime Dog
- Wristbands that say, "Don't Stand By; Stand Up!" for all students in kindergarten through fifth grade
- Grade level-specific posters throughout schools
- Grade level-specific screen savers on all student devices
- A video written by a student and performed by high school students to be played at all middle and high schools
- And diversity training for select teachers and students from all four high schools, Early College Option and APPLe Digital Academy.
The centerpiece of the campaign is a video written by the 2019 Ascension Parish student of the year Reace Dedon and filmed in spring 2019 with the following high school students and staff:
- Kailyn Borne, St. Amant High School
- Reace Dedon, St. Amant High School
- Mia Edwards, director of secondary schools
- L'Nysia Johnson, Donaldsonville High School
- Rayna Jones, Donaldsonville High School
- Datjuan Harris, Donaldsonville High School
- Camille LeGrange, East Ascension High School
- Carson Lewis, East Ascension High School
- Caitlyn Little, public information office college intern
- Gabby Martinez, East Ascension High School
- Kristin Maum, Donaldsonville High School teacher
- Adrienne Nance, Dutchtown High School
- Joseph Overstreet, Dutchtown High School
- Kane Scott, East Ascension High School
- Ma'Kaylnn Simon, Donaldsonville High School.