Louisiana Tech University has announced the names of students on its fall quarter president’s and dean’s honor lists.
Students whose names are followed by an asterisk earned recognition as members of the president’s honor list. That distinction signifies achievement of at least a 3.8 academic grade point average on a minimum of nine semester hours completed (100-level or higher), with no grade lower than a B.
To be eligible for the dean’s honor lists, a student is required to earn at least a 3.5 academic grade point average with no grade lower than a C on a minimum of nine semester hours completed (100-level or higher).
Courses yielding satisfactory/failure grades and courses audited do not count toward eligibility for either recognition. Only undergraduates with no incomplete grades are eligible to make either list.
Ascension
Geismar: Titus Edward Riggins*
Gonzales: Ryan P. Downie*, Sydney G. McMillan, Ethan Joseph Millet, Litzy Morales*, Tamara Anne Ozol, Beau Romero, Cle' Elizabeth Sanchez*, Gavin Michael Soniat, Jacob Michael Stein*, Preslee Paige Truax
Prairieville: Matthew Cary Aguillard, Elizabeth Tabiolo Amedee*, Avery Alana Anderson*,Elizabeth Claire Barton, Madison S. Beam*, Katelyn Leann Bell, Hayden Maurice Cashat*, Madison R. Coats, Dallas Cason Cobb, Rylan Walker Coe*, Jarrett Ryan Eues*,Thomas Kirsch Hertel*, Matthew Pendleton Johnson*, Jacob Michael Michelli, William Paul Miguez, Kaity C. Ratcliff, Vincent Thomas Richard*, Leah Avril Scott*
St. Amant: Brenden A. David*, Brady Lane Duplessis*, Damien Luke Gautreaux, Madison Michelle James, Kinslei Marie Scroggs
East Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge: Landace L. Abshire, Connor B. Alford, Sabrina A. Allen, Hannah N. Arcement*, Truett Lee Bankston*, Kate E. Baudoin*, Ella G. Bollinger*,Triche Harrison James Breland, Annabelle Catherine Broussard*, Nathan Andrew Bush*, Jenna K. Carballo, Madison C. Cefalu*, Shawn Jeremiah Clark, Mary Marguerite Cloutier, Nolan Paul Courville*, Kailyn Michelle Decoux*, Sophie Ann Edwards*, Jacob Christopher Elliott, Hannah Elisabeth Folkertsma*, Victoria Ann Fontenot, Viviana Elyse Foote*, Evan Patrick Goldsmith*, Megan Elyse Gremillion*, Ryann Raylette Hamilton*, Ryan Cannon Harland, Karoline D. Holmes, Michael Edwin Holmes, Emily Grace Johnson*, Braydan Isiah Lafleur, Jason T. Marxsen, Kameron T. McKnight, Holden Charles Mittendorf*, Trinh M. Nguyen, Erin E. Oehrle*, Katherine A. Oehrle*, Kevin E. Parnell, Gabriel Alexander Reed, Garrett Michael Rhinehart, Ella Grace Robillard, Colin Thomas Roy, Alexander R. Ruiz, Beau W. Saucier*, Kyle J. Sieberth*, Christina M. Simino*, Alexander Pascal St. Cyr, Aaron J. Taliaferro*, Justin Taliaferro, Kathryn Claire Thibodaux*, Natasha Elaine Thorpe*, Matthew T. Tucker*, Payton G. Turner, Blake Ann Volland, Brodie James Volland*, Brayden Eric Wilkinson, John A. Wysocki*
Greenwell Springs: Raven A. Alexander*, Claire B. Courtney*, Steven Joseph Vince
Zachary: Thomas Michael Ackman*, Thai R. Alex, Ava G. Baudouin*, Grace Ellen Dry*, Tyler Andrew Fletcher*, Dannie Alyssa Gates, Brogan Lane Gibbon*, Geraldine Anna Gravois*, Jacob William Grice, Caleb M. Holstein*, Cade Christian Leblanc*, Amanda Blayre Madison*, Matthew Allen Mahan*, Mallory Grace Mankins, Elizabeth Madelyn Norred*, Brennan James O'Laughlin, Ryan Brandt O'Laughlin, Julie Hartley Odom*, Daniel Prado*, Reagan T. Rispone*, Lynndon Jennings Rushing, Emily Grace Strahan, Michael Andre Stubblefield II, Craig N. Waxley, Daelyn Elise Weaver, Alyssa Lillian Wittig*
Livingston
Albany: Avereigh Ellen Barras*, Austin Micheal Hampton*, Allie Elizabeth Smith*
Denham Springs: Claire Elise Aydell, Cora Lucille Bonewitz*, Gabriel T. Collier, Lauren N. Dodds, Meagan Tyler Ezell, Adam Peter Giarrusso*, Brittany Hetrick, Kaylee Nicole Hibbard*, Daniel M. Otillio, Logan Joseph Pertuis*, Lawson Thomas Peters, Korie P. Peyton, Natalie Kay Stewart
Holden: Cori Michelle Allbritton, Hope C. Bankston*
Livingston: Hayden Dayne Thigpen, Rayne Elisabeth Wiley*
Walker: Nicholas T. Duncan, Sydni P. Seighman*
Tangipahoa
Amite: Kamryn Murphy*, Kaleigh Brianne Powell*
Hammond: Hyla O. Beachy*, Jacob Marc Becerra, Charles Austin Durand*, Brandon Oubre*, Jonathan Edward Trahan
Loranger: Mary Eleanor Mayeaux
Ponchatoula: Jayden M. Berthelot*, Sadie M. Bigner*, Marguerite Elizabeth Crawford,Alexandra Elise Crovetto, Sara Kate Falcon*, Clarissa Keegan Haik*, Zachery Ryan Hoover, Ann Marie King
East Feliciana
Clinton: Alexander L. Dunn, Alexander M. Jose*
Jackson: Wesley D. Brady*, Cameron M. Womack
West Feliciana
St. Francisville: Elizabeth J. Alberty, Wyatt S. Barbe, Paycen M. Brouillette, Joseph Mark Broussard, Calla May Bunting, James O. Clyde*, Emma C. Daniel*, Reagan Elizabeth Edwards*, Kathryn Anne Eschete*, Addie Elizabeth Field, James K. Kirkland*, Margaret Anne Lott*, Luke D. McMillan*, Emma Claire Olsen, Tyric Trevez Vessel
Starhill: Thomas A. Bergeron