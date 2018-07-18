Chantal Correll, a science teacher at Ascension APPLE Digital Academy, was recently honored by the American Physiological Society.
The American Physiological Society awarded its 2018 Six Star Science Online Teacher Professional Development Fellowships to 27 middle school and high school science teachers in 13 states and Guam.
The Six Star Science fellowship is a 10-month online professional development program that focuses on the three dimensions in the Next Generation Science Standards of science practices, crosscutting concepts and core ideas in life sciences.
Teachers in the program complete nine online units using a secure platform for group discussions and planning, sharing of assignments, poster sessions, personal blogs, private instructor feedback and quizzes/tests. This new online Community of Practice site allows interaction of online teachers and research community leaders with past fellows, physiologists, mentor/instructors and other teachers, both during and after the fellowship programs, the release said.