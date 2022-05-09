Co-valedictorians Mya Chrisie Bascom and Luke Andrew Williams will lead the St. Amant High School graduates during commencement at 7 p.m. May 13 at The Pit.
Bascom, a honor graduate plans to go to Uganda, Africa, in fall for a humanitarian trip. She will teach English to underprivileged children for four months and then attend Southern Utah University on a full academic scholarship upon her return in January of 2023. She hopes to major in nursing.
For the duration of her high school career, Bascom has enjoyed challenging herself in several aspects. An AP scholar, Bascom has a weighted GPA of 4.724 and was named St. Amant High’s 2021-2022 Student of the Year.
She was a member of St. Amant’s track and cross-country teams for four years and was captain of the cross-country team her senior year. She also was a member of the gymnastics team. She has been a member of student council and Beta Club and has held the title of class president for three years. She was elected to be on the senior homecoming and prom courts, received several and was named Miss St. Amant.
In addition to academics and school affairs, Mya contributes a large portion of who she is to her involvement in her church organization. She has been an active leader in her church (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) youth group throughout high school.
Williams graduates from St. Amant and Ascension Parish’s Early College Option program with an associate degree. He plans to attend LSU to study mechanical engineering and aerospace engineering. As a son in a large family with five siblings, Williams acknowledges the support he has had in his high school experience and more importantly his walk of life. Williams has made strides to give back to his fellow students by launching a business, at 17, named “Your Atlas." And while the business is still in the early stages, he plans to take it to the next level out of high school and give back to the community that has helped raise him.
As Williams ventures into this next phase of life, he remembers all that has happened to lead to this moment. As he stresses the importance of memory and learning from it. He quotes Holocaust survivor and receiver of a Nobel Peace Prize Elie Wiesel who said, “Thus the rejection of memory becomes a divine curse, one that would doom us to repeat past disasters, past wars.”
Co-salutatorian Angelle Nicole Bourque is a 2022 honor graduate from St. Amant High School who plans to attend LSU in the fall, where she will major in biology with hopes to attend vet school.
Throughout her high school experience, she has committed herself to being a hardworking and dedicated student. She has been a four-year member of the St. Amant cheerleading squad, a member of the Beta Club and the National Society of High School Scholars. Her love for animals is the driving force behind her decision to pursue a career in veterinary medicine.
Co-salutatorian Stevi Layton Dugas participated in the Early College Option program and earned an associate degree from River Parishes Community College. In the fall, she will be attending the University of Richmond in Richmond, Virginia, where she intends to pursue a major in politics, philosophy, economics and law and potential minors in leadership studies and environmental studies. After her undergraduate education, she will likely go to law school.
Dugas began swimming competitively at 5 with the Pelican Point Waves. From 2018 until 2021, she swam for Tiger Aquatics, and also swam for the St. Amant High School swim team for four years and participated in the State Championships as part of the relay team for three of those years. During her senior year, Dugas was captain of the team, awarded a place on the All-Academic Composite Girls Swimming team, and won the Golden Gator Award. She continues to embrace her love of swimming through her work as a swim coach for the Gonzales Dolphins, a position she held in 2021 as well. Her love for the pool also led her to begin working with SELA Aquatics in 2019. She is a lifeguard, manager of Jambalaya Park Pool and an American Red Cross lifeguard instructor. In 2020, she was named a SELA Aquatics Employee of the Year, earning her a free scuba trip to Cozumel.
She runs a podcast called Let’s Talk Global Warming, is a contributing author for the blog The Bipartisan High School Political Digest, and continues to sell school spirit wear for the Early College Option program to raise money for charity. She has been a member of Early College Option’s Beta Club for four years and served as the sophomore junior and senior class representative. She was also a member of the St. Amant powerlifting team during her senior year.