PRAIRIEVILLE — With a primary school under construction in Prairieville, families came out to a special Ascension School Board event Tuesday to add their input for the enrollment zone for the Bluff Ridge Primary School set to open next school year.

More than 40 parents came out on a rainy night to the special meeting at Prairieville Middle to ask questions and hear small-group presentations for each of three enrollment zones being considered by the board.

"Did you guys think about changes for the new high school, with these (boundary) lines?" parent Michelle Shanks asked Superintendent David Alexander, referring to a new high school the district hopes to bring to Prairieville, possibly by 2023.

The School Board is looking at bringing a bond election to voters next spring that would, in part, fund the construction of the new high school.

"No, we have not drawn plans around the new high school," Alexander told her.

Debbie Cornes, a local real estate agent, said she had come to the meeting to learn more for her clients.

"I always get a lot of questions about attendance zones," she said. "Years ago, you would know; but now you don't, you have to check with the School Board."

"It's a little harder to answer parents' questions," Cornes said.

Heading out from Tuesday's meeting, parents Diana and Corwyn Thomas, who moved to Prairieville two weeks ago from Cincinnati, said they've learned that their son, a 7th grader now enrolled at Prairieville Middle, will be going next year to another school currently under construction, Bluff Middle School.

"We know they have great public schools here," Corwyn Thomas said.

The School Board's strategic planning committee is expected to recommend a final enrollment plan for Bluff Ridge Primary at the committee's meeting on Nov. 19, with the full board to take it up in early December.