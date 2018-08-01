Local folk art painter Mary Crochet is offering a four-week painting class series Aug. 11, 18 and 25 and Sept. 2. Classes are from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Depot Gallery, 320 E. Ascension St., Suite C, Gonzales.
Crochet is known for her depictions of swamps, life along the river and angelic visions.
All levels of painters are welcome and no previous drawing experience is needed. Working at their own pace, participants will produce a painting by the end of the series. Cost is $125 and includes materials.
Register at the Depot Gallery. For more information, call (225) 644-8496 or visit the gallery. Depot Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.