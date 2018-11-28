The Ascension Catholic boys cross country team finished in third place at the LHSAA cross country championships Nov. 13 in Natchitoches.
Chase Walker finished in fifth place. Other Ascension Catholic runners were William Bellina, 15th; Andre Giroir, 17th; Andrew Bright, 24th; Tyler Thibodeaux, 36th; and Louis Viallon, 47th.
For the girls team, Haley Dupre was second.
“Our future looks bright.. toughest conditions I have ever seen with the rain, cold and muddy course conditions," coach A.J. Thibodeaux said.