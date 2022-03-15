Ascension Public Schools' online prekindergarten applications and kindergarten registration will open for the 2022-23 school year in mid-March.
Kindergarten registration began March 14, 2022, and applications for prekindergarten programs will begin on March 24. All applications and registrations will be taken online only with no on-site registration.
To register for kindergarten, visit https://www.ascensionschools.org/families/registration.
Children entering kindergarten should be five years of age by Sept. 30.
Online Prekindergarten registration runs March 24 through May 15 and can be completed at https://www.ascensionearlychildhood.org/admissions.
Those applying for pre-K must be four years old by Sept. 30 and those applying for Head Start must be three years old by Sept 30.