'It's a Wonderful Life'
Celebrate the holiday season with the Ascension Community Theatre's production of "It's a Wonderful Life."
The play is at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Ascension Community Theatre, 823 Felicity St., Gonzales.
Many families have a tradition to watch the film for Christmas, and now's your chance to see it brought to life onstage.
Tickets are $15-25 and can be purchased at actgonzales.org.
Board games at Waguespack Center
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office Hickley M. Waguespack Center, 1201 Maginnis St., Donaldsonville, is hosting a game party at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 20.
Do you ever wonder what the world was like before gaming systems were invented? Before WiiU? And before Xbox? Take a step back into the past for an afternoon of fun. Designed for teens, but everyone is welcome. Call (225) 473-8052.
Christmas Wonderland comes to Gonzales
The Shadrack Christmas Wonderland is open through Jan. 6 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.
The wonderland feature two miles of lights and Christmas displays.
The drive-through event is from dusk to 10 p.m. seven days a week.
Admission is $25 a car or family van with up to 8 passengers, $40 for activity van, limo or minibus and $80 for tour or school buses.