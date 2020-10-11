The new high school coming to Ascension Parish, made possible by voters in a bond election this spring, now has a name: Prairieville High.

At its Oct. 8 meeting, the Ascension Parish School Board went with the recommendation of the board's strategic planning committee to go with the name Prairieville High School.

Other names considered by the committee were Hobart High, for the historic name of the unincorporated area around the new high school, and Parker High, for the name of the street where the school will be built.

Ascension school district hits ground running in plans for new high school construction GONZALES — With a successful bond election behind them, Ascension Parish public school officials are taking the next steps to build a new high…

Construction of the $79.5 million school is expected to begin in July 2021, with the opening date of the 280,000-square-foot school set for the 2023-24 school year.

The naming of the high school took a vote of the full School Board, but the strategic planning committee will be able to select the school colors and mascot, with help from the public.

Parish residents are asked to vote on their favorite choices in a survey on the School Board's website, at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GWPRFW7.

+3 Hurricanes, Patriots or Pelicans? New mascot needed for future Prairieville High School Will it be the Prairieville High School Hurricanes? Or would you prefer to root for the Pelicans or Patriots?

The committee is hoping to choose the high school's mascot and school colors at its meeting on Oct. 27.

The School Board will also be looking for public input in setting school attendance boundaries for Sugar Mill Primary, now under construction on Germany Road in Prairieville.

Sugar Mill Primary will be the third new school in the Prairieville community to open in as many years. When the school opens in August 2021, it is expected to relieve overcrowding at Duplessis and Central Primary schools.

The School Board will hold meetings on Wednesday and Thursday of this week to present four options to the public for Sugar Mill Primary's enrollment boundaries.

Duplessis Primary parents will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Central Middle School.

Central Primary parents will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, also at Central Middle.

Residents will also be able to review maps of the boundary options and make their choices online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/RKFBPZX.