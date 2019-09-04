The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail Aug. 22-29:
Aug. 22
Ricks, Danny: 36, 219 E. Arrow St., Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, hit-and-run driving.
Beauchamp, Brian: 38, 8889 Corlett Drive, Baton Rouge, stalking.
Robinson Jr., Eric Elwin: 26, 102 W. Seventh St., Donaldsonville, child passenger restraint system, hit-and-run driving, domestic abuse battery/pregnant victim.
Millet, Michael Paul: 34, 17140 La. 44, 18, Prairieville, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Brown Jr., Charlie: 49, 17085 Charlie Brown Road, Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Cheong, Marcy L.: 30, 14119 Adam Arceneaux Drive, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Skinner, Raekwon Isaih: 22, 182 Peterville Lane, Belle Rose, failure to appear in court.
Parker, Mitchel J.: 43, 47078 La. 937, St. Amant, failure to appear in court.
Mitchell, Brandy M.: 39, 48197 Sam Martin Road, St. Amant, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Adair, Pamela Nicole: 35, 37387 Dutton Road, Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Andermann, Hunter Paul: 34, 6525 Audubon Blvd., Sorrento, owner to secure registration, following vehicles, operating vehicle while license is suspended, hit-and-run driving.
Templet, Tiffini Lynn: 37, 13350 JB Templet Road, Gonzales, possession of heroin.
Eddy, Kirsten Renee: 20, 13350 JB Templet Road, Gonzales, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of heroin.
Sanders, Philip Augustus: 41, 14180 La. 44, Lot 23, Gonzales, parole violation, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, felony aggravated flight from an officer, stop signs and yield signs, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, obstruction of justice/destruction/damage/vandalism, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Miles, Bruce Sterling: 52, 832 East St., Houma, parole violation, obstruction of justice/destruction/damage/vandalism, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Chaumont, Scott M.: 54, 1322A Dulles Drive, Lafayette, possession of marijuana, misdemeanor theft.
Mitchell, Jarrous Kimo: 23, 15449 Palmetto Lane, Prairieville, resisting an officer, felony illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen firearms, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, state probation violation, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court.
Aug. 23
Schouest, Gage: 18, 41477 Smith Hart Road, Prairieville, simple criminal damage to property.
Grayson, Saintnicholas Lebaron: 31, 18564 Perkins Oaks, Prairieville, simple battery, purse snatching.
Batiste Jr., Renwick: 27, 13505 Orleans Drive, Gonzales, forgery, felony theft.
Ursin, Ashtin: 18, 41060 Merritt Evans Road, A202, Prairieville, failure to appear in court.
Brooks IV, Frank S.: 30, 114 Pine St., 112, Donaldsonville, bond revocation, operating vehicle while license is suspended, operating while intoxicated.
Phelps, Logan Andrew: 23, 5315 Parkforest Drive, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, resisting an officer.
Brown, Darryl: 23, 39011 Venus Ave., Darrow, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
Brown, Mike Darrel: 24, 37313 La. 74, 149, Geismar, distribution/possession with intent to distribute MDMA, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, possession of a Schedule V controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids, registration/commercial vehicles/expired plate, no motor vehicle insurance, stop signs and yield signs, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Johnson II, Jeffery A.: 40, 1415 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids.
Robertson, Gary Lee: 36, 13170 Dutchtown Point Ave., Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, parole violation, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
LeBlanc III, Reynold Joseph: 48, 2801 S. Diane, Gonzales, simple assault, hate crimes, simple robbery.
Rodriguez, Victoria Lynn: 18, 756 S. Sammy St., Gonzales, simple criminal damage to property, simple battery, criminal trespass/all other offenses.
Maes, James Ryan: 29, 2560 Sandpiper Circle, Marrero, resisting an officer.
Ward, Korey: 25, 5747 Decatur Drive, Baton Rouge, two counts of fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court, resisting an officer.
Gray III, Vernon: 35, 18099 Beechwood Subdivision Road, Prairieville, criminal abandonment, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Levy, Graclyn N.: 40, 421 W. Bluebird St., Gonzales, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Otoole, Patricia Anne: 26, 15844 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales, state probation violation, failure to appear in court.
Bennett, Derrick T.: 48, 15156 Braud Road, Prairieville, failure to appear in court.
Aug. 24
McDonald, Lawrence Andrew: 62, 858 Weatherly St., Kosciusko, Mississippi, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Alsay, Latrell Michell: 21, 711 Houmas St., Donaldsonville, three counts of failure to appear in court, domestic abuse battery.
Aikens, Joy Lynn: 48, 16118 Aikens Road, Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Avara, Jan: 32, 15245 Palomino Lane, Prairieville, felony theft.
Breaux Jr., Melvin Samuel: 36, 1218 Bryant St., Donaldsonville, state probation violation, failure to appear in court.
Smith, Melanie: 34, 41375 Merritt Evans Road, Gonzales, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, felony illegal possession of stolen things.
Green, Frank: 40, 10209 Avenue M, Baton Rouge, possession of heroin, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Griffin, Joey: 39, 909 Blackberry, Jasper, Alabama, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Mullings, Jacob Anthony: 34, 16100 Acadia Drive, Prairieville, failure to appear in court, misdemeanor theft, reckless operation.
House, Angela D.: 39, 18124 Pinehurst Drive, Prairieville, felony unauthorized use of a movable.
Aug. 25
Jackson, Jamal: 29, 38511 Arrowhead Drive, Gonzales, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, headlamps on motor vehicles/motorcycles and motordriven cycles, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, manufacture/distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
Tyler, David: 35, 3177 Jones Road, Donaldsonville, resisting an officer, disturbing the peace/violent and tumultuous manner/disorderly conduct, second-degree battery, three counts of failure to appear in court.
McGehee, Matthew Pelham: 36, 7699 Old Pascagoula Road, Theodore, Alabama, parking in handicapped parking space, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, hit-and-run driving.
Fisher Jr., Charles: 20, 929 Elizabeth St., Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court.
Rossi, Vance M.: 27, 12470 Coontrap Road, Gonzales, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Johnson, Vintrice C.: 42, 2936 68th Ave., Baton Rouge, no motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle while license is suspended, illegal possession of stolen things.
Harvey, Thaddeus C.: 30, 37307 Anderson Road, Geismar, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Batiste, Vonzell Dontrell: 30, 925 Maginnis St., Donaldsonville, parole violation, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Riley, Derrick J.: 37, 502 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville, second-degree battery.
Aug. 26
Banks III, David: 52, 975 Mayer Doc Foley, White Castle, driving on roadway laned for traffic, when lighted lamps are required, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Bell, James Ezeff: 37, 1321 St. Vincent St., Donaldsonville, simple assault.
Taylor, Dominique: 27, 7733 N. Maribel Court, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court.
Jones III, Michael G.: 20, 41191 Citadel Drive, Sorrento, felony simple criminal damage to property.
Brock, Jeremy W.: 33, 40396 Albert Ave., Prairieville, two counts of violations of protective orders.
Campbell, Daniel Joseph: 52, 43287 Moody Dixon Road, Prairieville, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, failure to appear in court.
Taylor, Justin: 52, 708 Dawes Drive, Denham Springs, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, driving on roadway laned for traffic, failure to appear in court.
Cornett, Madison: 18, 8410 St. Amant St., Sorrento, possession of marijuana.
Darville, Travis Jermaine: 43, 12371 Deck Blvd., Geismar, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with intent to distribute MDMA, two counts of possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Curtis, Chaise N.: 36, 12371 Deck Blvd., Geismar, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, distribution/possession with intent to distribute MDMA, two counts of possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Cherry Jr., Charles Jason: 21, 11286 Delee Road, Norwood, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, no motor vehicle insurance, vehicle license required.
Aug. 27
Chastant, Jacob S.: 43, 42350 Churchpoint Road, Gonzales, felony theft.
Daigle, Edward: 45, 40520 Misty Oak Court, Prairieville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
LeBlanc, Ashley: 36, 15280 Holton Road, Gonzales, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana.
York, Sarahlyn C.: 30, 2384 Lemanville Cutoff Road, Donaldsonville, failure to appear in court, surety.
Kirby, Shawn Anthony: 53, 1755 College Drive, Baton Rouge, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, monetary instrument abuse, bank fraud.
Mitchell, Irving Bobby: 37, 16524 Shirleyville Road, Prairieville, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years of age, possession of Schedule III controlled dangerous substance.
Guitreau, Marvin: 48, 40342 Sycamore Ave., Gonzales, violations of protective orders.
Debate, Larry Joseph: 35, 18014 Autumn View Drive, Apt. 19, Prairieville, state probation violation, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court.
Aug. 28
Pizzolato Jr., Daryl: 51, 18353 Donna St., Prairieville, failure to appear in court, misdemeanor theft.
Benton, Summer Anne: 48, 333 Atkinson St., Baton Rouge, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, all drivers must secure license, following vehicles, operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Savoy, Carl Hoyt: 42, 17148 Dykes Road, Livingston, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, obstruction of justice/destruction/damage/vandalism, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of heroin.
Tharpe, Christopher: 39, 1109 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, possession of heroin.
Millien, Marvin: 30, 502 W. Sixth St., Donaldsonville, parole violation, taillamps, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute heroin, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, no motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle while license is suspended, resisting an officer, reckless operation, aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, felony aggravated flight from an officer, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Spann, Anna Elizabeth: 33, address unavailable, Gonzales, bond revocation, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Jasper, Brandon: 30, 17331 W. Autumn Woods, Prairieville, failure to appear in court, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Giles, Jason Gene: 36, 38174 Smith Road, Prairieville, expired motor vehicle insurance, proper equipment required on vehicles/display of plate, driver must be licensed, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Kleinpeter, Devin Allen: 23, 8020 Pennth Ave., A, Baton Rouge, forgery, felony theft.
Calligan Jr., Marcus: 20, 1132 Orangewood, Baton Rouge, battery of a dating partner.
Nord, Rayven: 21, 981 Tifton Drive Drive, Baton Rouge, battery of a dating partner.
Lopez, Alexander: 29, 42421 La. 30, 29, Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, simple assault, felony battery of a dating partner/strangulation.
Guitreau, Derek L.: 55, 39344 Camp Drive, Prairieville, possession of a Schedule V controlled dangerous substance, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Landry, James Christopher: 30, 305 Belle Rose Lane, Belle Rose, four counts of failure to appear in court.
Aug. 29
Kirklin, Kyler Kevin: 19, 8336 Debate St., Sorrento, resisting an officer, possession of marijuana.