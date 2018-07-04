The Pit in St. Amant was the site for a parish-sponsored 7-on-7 football tournament Friday.
Parish players took part in a Young Guns round for junior varsity; a lineman challenge and relays; and a varsity round robin tournament.
“This event went very well. We look forward to hosting this for years to come “ said coach Dwayne Thomassee of St. Amant. “The event hosted about 250 kids from five different schools in the parish. Everyone came out and got some work in.
"Coaches kept their own team scores. The focus was development and not the outcome,“ Thomassee said.
The linemen were able to get involved this year with the challenge and relays.
“Talking with the parish coaches, the sentiment was it was a productive day,” Thomassee said.