HAMMOND — Over 30 students at Southeastern Louisiana University were recently inducted into the university’s chapter of the national honor society Phi Kappa Phi.
Awards for outstanding underclass students from Southeastern’s five academic colleges were presented to: Aileigh Simmons, Hammond, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Claire Bates, St. Amant, College of Education; Eleanor Williams, Frisco, Texas, College of Business; Julia M. Caballero, Pearl River, College of Nursing and Health Sciences; and Trentyn Barber, Franklinton, College of Science and Technology.
Recognized as outstanding upper-class students were Hannah Robertson, Zachary, College of Nursing and Health Sciences; Jena Anderson, Hammond, College of Business; Emily Montelepre, Folsom, College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; Madeleine Abadie, Mandeville, College of Education; and Thomas Floyd, Destrehan, College of Science and Technology.
Victoria Rocquin, Lutcher, and Rachael Tullier, Baton Rouge, received the Outstanding Senior Honor Student awards. Samantha Ellis, Baton Rouge, was awarded the Phi Kappa Phi Lou Ballard Endowed Scholarship as well as the Earl and Carole Corkern Endowed Scholarship.
To be considered for membership in the organization, a student must be in the top 10% of their senior or graduate class or a second-semester junior in the top 7.5% of their class.
Inductees and award winners from the region include:
Ascension
Prairieville: Lindsay Bourgeois
St. Amant: Laney Bellow, Claire Bates