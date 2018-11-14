Several hundred people attended the newly renovated Galvez Library’s “The Big Reveal” party Saturday while taking tours of the new book mobile.
The event included games for children, face painting, robotics, Clifford the Big Red Dog and a photo booth. Jambalaya and shaved-ice treats from the Kona ice truck were served.
Ascension Parish Library System Director Angelle Deshautelles said party was a rededication of the library, located on La. 42, and an unveiling of the Outreach Services vehicle.
The vehicle is designed to travel to senior citizen facilities, day cares, parades and other events.
“It’s not a traditional book mobile,” Deshautelles said. “The book shelves inside can be unhooked and brought into the facilities.”
Library Outreach staffers Christi Bourgeois and Joey Mabile have begun traveling around the parish in the new services vehicle.
The 21st-century book mobile recently visited the Francois Bend Senior Living facility and was in Sunday’s Veterans Day Parade.
“The idea is for the vehicle to work as a moving library branch on wheels,” Bourgeois said. “We are super thrilled because we like interacting with people in the parish. We hope we’ll be a convenient alternative for families who don’t have enough time to come to the actual library.”
Although books are checked out at libraries for two weeks, patrons who borrow books from the vehicle can return them in a month.
Deshautelles said the renovated library took “a little over two years to complete.”
The $3.34 million expansion and renovation project doubled the size of the library from approximately 10,000 square feet to 22,000 square feet, Deshautelles said.
The library, which first opened in 1992, was in need of another expansion.
Around 2,500 people visit the library weekly. The number of parking spaces has also expanded from 45 to 104 spots.
“When the library first opened, it was only around 1,000 square feet,” she said. “It was heavily used while subdivisions were popping up. We expand based on population increases. It was definitely time to expand again.”
Britni Hardy, of Galvez, brought her two children and husband Beau to the dedication.
“The parish has grown so much over the years,” Hardy said. “It’s good to see people take their children to the library today and taking an interest in books.”
Renovations included a large new meeting room for library programs, more computers, additional study rooms, a large activity room for children and a young adult genre section.
The Galvez project was funded by property taxes. The Ascension Parish library system receives 95 percent of its funding from two property taxes, one is a 2.6 millage and the other is a 4.2 millage.
For more information about the Galvez Library, call (225) 622-3339 or visit myapl.org.