Ascension Parish Deputies Joshua Delery and Dwanya Black graduated from the Capital Area Regional Training Academy in Baton Rouge on Oct. 15, earning certification by the Louisiana Peace Officers Standards and Training Council.
Black received the top academic award and the male physical fitness award.
The Capital Area Regional Training Academy is operated by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. The program includes physical training and lessons in legal and report writing and law enforcement history.
A total of 45 students, representing 20 different agencies from across the state, graduated from the 592-hour, 14-week long program. They learned law enforcement history, firearms use, legal and report writing, officer survival techniques, physical training and many other topics.