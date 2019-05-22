East Ascension High School Spartans have productive spring football practices
The East Ascension High School Spartans football team gave a preview of the potential of the 2019 season during a very productive 10 days of spring practice.
The Spartans, coming off a successful 5A playoff run, outscored Live Oak 28-7 in their spring game this past Saturday.
“We have a lot of young talent with some gifted upperclassmen, which will give us a strong opportunity to make a run next season,” coach Darnell Lee said.
Quarterback Cameron Jones will be taking over for Jason Wakefield and looks to be a great leader. “Cameron Jones had an extraordinary spring, and we look forward to having him lead our team,” Lee said. Jones rushed for 74 yards and passed for 193 with two total touchdowns in the spring game.
Cullen Wheat is a freshman who will back up Jones. Jones will have several weapons in his arsenal, led by wide receiver Steven McBride. McBride has several Division 1 offers and looks to explode in 2019. Other receivers to watch include Jyrin Johnson and Navell Chopin.
“We have some tall, athletic receivers plus a shifty Armarius Williams to give our quarterback some nice targets to throw to,” Lee said.
The running back position is well-staffed, led by Ethan Bagwell, Kendall Washington, Jeff Hills, Glenn Robinson and D’ivion Johnson, plus some freshmen newcomers. The depth there is strong.
The offensive line graduated some talented guys, but returns Gavin Soniat, Michael Bailey, Demarcus Ester, Braxton Smith and Michael Shivers Banks.
Last season's defense was lights-out and returns some key pieces. Jerrell Boykins (6’3", 250 pounds), Ashton Milton (6’2", 320 pounds), Dez’mond Schuster (6’3", 220 pounds) and Macey Lewis are some names to watch up front.
Linebacker Javon Carter is a Division 1 recruit who looks like a ready-made player. Other linebackers expected to play significant minutes include Dajon Jones, Blake Thompson, Rionte Jones and Brenton Ragusa.
In the secondary, Jyrin Ester, Justin Walker, LeRoyal Ealy, Matthew Hall and Troy Delmore had good springs. Replacing kicker Alberto Ontiveros will be a tall task, but Logan Kern, Evan Kern and Cason Marchand are competing at a high level.
“Our team discipline is a must, and we have to stay healthy," Lee said. "We are looking forward to working in the weight room and our summer program."
The Spartans will compete in a 7-on-7 summer league at St Charles. The Spartan football camp will be May 28-30. Follow the Spartans on twitter by following EAfootball.