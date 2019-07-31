THURSDAY
MARY BIRD PERKINS CANCER CENTER WALKING GROUP: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Jambalaya Park, Gonzales. Connect with other cancer survivors and caregivers by joining the Gonzales Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center walking group. The group meets at Jambalaya Park in Gonzales every Thursday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
LIBRARY BOOK CLUB: Noon to 1 p.m., Donaldsonville Branch Library. For information on book club meetings at any location or to see if space is available, visit myapl.org.
ADOLESCENT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Every Monday and Thursday. For information, call (225) 450-1016.
TAKING OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY: 5 p.m., Carpenters Chapel, 41181 La. 933, Prairieville. Weight support group meets every Thursday. Weigh-in from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the meeting. For information, call Sylvia Triche at (225) 313-3180.
LIBRARY BOOK CLUB: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Dutchtown, Gonzales and Galvez branch libraries. Registration is required. For information, visit myapl.org or call Gonzales at (225) 647-3955, Galvez at (225) 622-3339 or Dutchtown at (225) 673-8699.
FRIDAY
LUNCH-BREAK YOGA: Noon to 1 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Classes are free for cancer survivors and caregivers. Every Friday. For more information, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
SATURDAY
KIDS CLASS WITH CHEF SALLY: 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., Rouses Market, 14635 Airline Highway, Gonzales. A kids cooking class where the kids will make scotch eggs and berry cherry scones and take the recipes home. Space is limited. Register at eventbrite.com. $10 per child. for ages 5- 12
SUNDAY
RIVER REGION ASSOCIATION PRESENTS "SUMMER GARDEN" COLLAGE: Noon to 2 p.m., Art Depot Gallery, 320 E. Ascension St., Suite C, Gonzales. Relax, and enjoy creative time with Mary Crochet. Paint, cut and collage "Summer Garden." For adults. $100 plus $15 supply fee. Aug. 4, 11, 18 and 25. (225) 644-8496.
MONDAY
TOTAL JOINT REPLACEMENT EDUCATION CLASS: 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital, Sister Linda conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. If you are considering knee or hip replacement surgery, you and a loved one may want to attend a Total Joint Replacement Class even before a surgery date is set. Free.
TUESDAY
ADULT SUBSTANCE ABUSE TREATMENT GROUP: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Ascension Counseling Center, 1112A S.E. Ascension Complex, Gonzales. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call (225) 450-1016.
AL-ANON MEETING: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital, Sister Linda conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Free. Call (225) 924-0029 for information. Every Tuesday.
WEDNESDAY
ALZHEIMER'S LUNCH AND LEARN — CREATING A SAFE HOME ENVIRONMENT-SUZANNE HAMILTON, MA, LPC: Noon to 1 p.m., Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital, Sister Linda conference room, 1125 W. La. 30, Gonzales. This presentation will address some of the most common problems found in the home environment and will give you some easy ways to overcome them. Registration is required. Deadline to register is Monday, April 5. Register by calling 9225) 621-2906
MIND-BODY SKILLS SUPPORT GROUP: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, 1104 W. La. 30, Gonzales. Mary Bird Perkins’ Mind-Body Skills support group in Gonzales helps cancer survivors and caregivers reduce stress, enhance the immune system, increase sense of well-being and improve self-care. To register, contact Rachel Mumphrey at (225) 644-1205 or rmumphrey@marybird.com.
KOKUSAIKA: 4 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library. If you're interested in cosplay, anime, manga, gaming, etc., then this Japanese club is for you. (225) 647-3955.
Aug. 8
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY MEETING: 6 p.m., Gonzales Branch Library.