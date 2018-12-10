Three of the 11 seats on the Ascension Parish School Board will be held by new members in January after another incumbent lost a re-election bid.
In balloting Saturday, Jared "Boo" Bercegeay, of St. Amant, who works at Rubicon Chemical, defeated two-term incumbent Lorraine Wimberly in a runoff for District 6, Seat A. Bercegeay won by nearly a 2-to-1 margin.
Four of 11 Ascension Parish School Board members, long-standing members and relative newcomers among them, face opposition in the Nov. 6 election.
Also joining the board, in District 5A, will be John DeFrances, of Prairieville, a district sales manager for Sysco Foods. He defeated one-term incumbent Shawn Sevario on Nov. 6, taking 59 percent of the vote.
Another incumbent, Kerry Diez. did not seek re-election this year due to work responsibilities. He will be replaced in the District 4A seat by Marty Bourgeois, of Geismar, who was elected without opposition.