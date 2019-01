Employees of Meridian Clinical Research adopted the students in Carla Babin's class at Gonzales Middle School for Christmas, and delivered their gifts to the young people and their teachers recently. From left are Amy Thomassie, Chelsea Taylor, Joshua Sanchez, Ta'Ailya Muse, Neo Morris, Scott Verdin, Mason Reynard, Leilanie Quezada, John Burchell, Stacy Howell and Crystal Rowell.