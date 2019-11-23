NAPOLEONVILLE — An Iberville Parish man accused of conspiracy to commit second-degree murder in a fatal 2016 drug overdose has been sentenced to 23 years in state prison while a second man awaits trial, prosecutors in Assumption Parish said.

Broderick Scott, 43, sold heroin to a man who had visited his home in Bayou Goula, prosecutors say, and that man then shared the drugs with Chase Gaudet of Pierre Part and two others.

Gaudet, 26, was taken back to his home in Assumption and later found dead there on July 20, 2016, with a needle near his body and heroin inside his home. The Orleans Parish Coroner's Officer determined Gaudet had died of a heroin overdose, prosecutors said in a statement.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Two arrested in heroin death of Pierre Part man PIERRE PART — Assumption Parish sheriff's deputies on Tuesday arrested the second man indicted in the fatal heroin overdose of a Pierre Part m…

The Assumption Parish grand jury in January 2017 indicted Scott and Reid Leonard, a Plaquemine man accused of buying the heroin from Scott and sharing it with Gaudet, on charges second degree murder.

Reid, 41, of Plaquemine, was arrested the next day but Scott wasn't picked up until April 2018, online jail records in Assumption say.

In a plea agreement with prosecutor Lana Chaney, Scott, 57515 Cpl. Herman Brown Road, Bayou Goula, admitted to a count of conspiracy to commit second-degree murder on Nov. 14.

Judge Tess Stromberg of the 23rd Judicial District Court handed down the 23-year prison term called for under the plea deal with prosecutors.

The court has set a Dec. 9 deadline for Leonard to say whether he intends to go forward with a trial or accept a pending guilty plea offer from prosecutors.