The Ascension Catholic Bulldogs used team speed, the arms and legs of the quarterback plus some key defensive stands to beat Opelousas Catholic 34-32 at Floyd Boutte Stadium.
“Great back and forth game between teams that both wanted to win badly, much respect to our opponent, they will win some games,” said coach Chris Sanders.
The Bulldogs running game produced 262 rushing yards, led by senior Casey Mays, who finished with 198 of those and two touchdowns. “Casey was really good, the line created some big holes, the receivers and our tight end blocked as well. He has great vision and really good speed,” said Sanders.
Ascension Catholic and Opelousas Catholic traded two touchdowns each in the first quarter with Mays going in from 65 yards and senior quarterback Bryce Leonard hooking up with twin brother Brooks Leonard for an 8-yard touchdown. “Bryce threw the ball well and used his legs to pick up some key first downs tonight. Brooks and CJ Delone are so consistent for us, tough to cover,” Sanders said.
ACHS trailed 18-13 at the half but came out on the first drive of the second half going back to Mays. He went 61 yards for a touchdown to give the Bulldogs the lead. Each team would trade touchdowns in the second half. The Bulldogs were able to overcome three turnovers with explosive plays and key defensive stops.
“Our defensive staff made some adjustments in the second half, we put it on those guys shoulders to get some key stops,” Sanders said.
The defense was led by seniors Patrick Cancienne, Landon Szubinski, LaShawn Bell, Noah Robicheaux and Trent Landry. Juniors Thomas Nizzo and Travis Cedotal along with sophomores Chad Elzy and Demarcus Gant made key plays as well. Freshmen Josh Barber had a good night on the defensive line.
QB Leonard finished with 175 passing yards and three touchdowns, as well as 60 yards rushing. Wide receiver Brooks Leonard had two touchdown catches and slot CJ Delone had a touchdown catch of 80 yards. Kicker Layton Melancon converted on some key extra points, the Vikings chased two point conversions and were successful on only one.
The Bulldogs move to 2-0 on the season and will be at home against Hannan on Friday. You can follow the Bulldogs on the Varsity Sports Now application, live play by play action.
Middle school football roundup
Week 1 results:
Prairieville: 8, Lake: 6
Central: 24, Lowery: 0
Galvez: 12, Bluff: 8
Dutchtown: 36, Gonzales: 8
Week 2 results:
Dutchtown: 8, Galvez: 6
St. Amant: 36, Lowery: 0
Gonzales: 14, Prairieville: 8
Lake: 16, Central: 6
Middle School Spotlight Team of the Week: Dutchtown Eagles
Head Coach: Ryan Ponder
Key players: Dagger Delaune, AJ Price, Owen Fletcher, Cade Foley, Derrick Walker-Vice, Camden Hanberry, Kameron Hood and Slayde Theriot.
Dutchtown Middle School has started the season off with a 2-0 record and coach Ryan Ponder is excited about this season.
“We return eight guys from last season, really excited about the start of the season," he said. "We try to mimic what Dutchtown High does so the kids will be prepared when they enter high school. We run about 90% of what they do and use the same terminology. Our defensive scheme is identical to their scheme."
Former Eagle and Griffin players Bryron Bordelon and Marcus Jones are on the staff. “We can show the kids how the process works, former players coming back to coach. Marcus Jones played at Southern University,” Ponder said.
Dutchtown has taken the early lead in the standings but Ponder knows the league will be competitive.
“We have some talent in the parish, good coaches as well. I have seen Bluff and Galvez; they will be very good. All of the teams in our league are capable of playing well and winning games. My staff and I look forward to a great season” Ponder said.
The Eagles will look to improve to 3-0 on the season as they travel to Donaldsonville on Thursday to play Lowery.