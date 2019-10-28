NAPOLEONVILLE — A Hammond man wanted for three years in a July 4 shooting in an Assumption Parish bar parking lot was arrested Monday after being picked up in a nearby parish and is already out on bail, Assumption deputies said.
Joseph Henry Turner, 31, 1010 S. Oak St., Hammond, is believed to be one of several people who exchanged gunfire at Jamison's Bar and Lounge in Bertrandville on July 4, 2016, amid an unknown dispute, said Lonny Cavalier, spokesman for Sheriff Leland Falcon.
At the time, sheriff's detectives determined a car was hit in the shooting in the northern Assumption area but there were no injuries reported.
Falcon said deputies have had an outstanding warrant for Turner's arrest in the shooting since Oct. 18, 2016. Cavalier said warrants were issued for others in the shooting but it wasn't immediately clear who also may have been arrested.
After St. Charles law enforcement officials picked up Turner Monday, he was taken to the Assumption Parish Detention Center and booked on counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and aggravated criminal damage to property, deputies said.
Turner was released after posting bail of $15,000, Falcon said.