The Ascension Parish Library is hosting several programs:
TEEN GLITTER PAINTING: Glitter painting opportunities for young people in grades six through 12 will be held this month at all four branches of the Ascension Parish Library. Participants will paint a design on canvas using glue and then let the glitter fly. The program dates are:
- Jan. 10 at 4 p.m. at the Dutchtown Branch, 13278 La. 73, Geismar, (225) 673-8699
- Jan. 15 at 4:30 p.m. at the Donaldsonville Branch, 500 Mississippi St., (225) 473-8052
- Jan. 24 at 4 p.m. at the Gonzales Branch, 708 S. Irma Blvd., (225) 647-3955
- Jan. 29 at 6 p.m. at the Galvez Branch, 40300 La. 42, Prairieville, (225) 622-3339.
MONEY FOR COLLEGE: Career coaches Kim Aucoin and Micki LeBlanc will lead a college-funding seminar for students and parents at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 12 at the Dutchtown Branch Library, 13278 La. 73, Geismar, (225) 673-8699. The seminar will be repeated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at the Galvez Branch Library, 40300 La. 42, Prairieville, (225) 622-3339. Topics will include the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and TOPS.
CROCHET BOOKMARKS: Crafters experienced with crochet will gather to make bookmarks using bedspread yarn at 6 p.m. Thursdays for three weeks beginning Jan. 17 at the Donaldsonville Branch Library, 500 Mississippi St. Materials will be provided. To reserve a spot, call the library at (225) 473-8052.
"THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR" MAKE AND TAKE: In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the first printing of "The Very Hungry Caterpillar," make-and-take craft programs for children of all ages will be held this month at all four branches of the Ascension Parish Library. The book by Eric Carle has been printed in more than 60 languages and has sold more than 46 million copies since 1969. Participants in the make-and take will make Hungry Caterpillar crowns and colorful caterpillar finger paintings. Disposable aprons will be provided. The dates for the drop-in program are:
- Between 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, at the Donaldsonville and Dutchtown branches
- Between 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 19 at the Galvez and Gonzales branches.
MEDIEVAL TECHNOLOGY: Patrons of the Donaldsonville Branch Library will have an opportunity to learn about the technology behind medieval catapults by building one with craft sticks at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22. Participants will then color a dragon and watch it fly. The program is designed for children in grades two through five, but is open to everyone. Younger children may need assistance from a parent or older sibling. The Donaldsonville Branch Library is at 500 Mississippi St., (225) 473-8052.
HELP WITH DIGITAL MEDIA: Free instruction in gaining access to the free e-books, audiobooks, digital magazines, digital comic books, videos and music offered through the Ascension Parish Library is available by appointment. These books and other materials are available for phones, tablets, Kindles and other e-readers. Personal instruction sessions are now being scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan 22 and 23, at the Gonzales Branch Library, 708 S. Irma Blvd., (225) 647-3955.