The following people were booked into the Ascension Parish jail on Feb. 28 to March 7:
Feb. 28
Mandolph Jr., Lester James: 41, 432 Corrine Court, Laplace, failure to appear in court, operating vehicle while license is suspended, hit-and-run driving, operating while intoxicated.
Melancon, Tyreik Davis: 21, 413 W. Bordelon St., Gonzales, assault by drive-by shooting, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, principals, disturbing the peace/simple assault.
Stephens, Christopher J.: 23, 9016 La. 941, Gonzales, bond revocation, second-degree battery.
Mitchell, Jeremy Reed: 32, 35200 Julien Lane, Donaldsonville, obstruction of court orders, public intimidation/intimidation, evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, operating while intoxicated.
Templet, Sandy: 29, 13368 J.B. Templet Road, Gonzales, reckless operation, misdemeanor theft, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of heroin.
Leblanc, Tremayne Marquell: 32, address unavailable, battery of a dating partner.
Skinner, Gerell Eugene: 25, 148 Grisaffe Lane, Belle Rose, surety, failure to appear in court.
Abu-Jaber, Mohaned: 42, 1333 W. Airline Highway, LaPlace, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Brewer Jr., Roland E.: 50, 41034 Busy Needles Road, A, Gonzales, misdemeanor theft.
Shook, Gavin Scott: 17, 38152 Springwood Ave., Prairieville, possession of marijuana, felony theft, simple criminal damage to property, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Duplessis, Cary Dwayne: 39, 14113 Martin Moran Road, Gonzales, possession of marijuana, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property.
Davis, Marketa: 23, 15605 Roy Rogers Road, Prairieville, misdemeanor theft.
Jones, Ja' Onte Quinnshaun: 19, 10418 Burnside St., Convent, disturbing the peace/simple assault.
Solet, Thomas: 37, 318 S. Ledbetter St., Anniston, Alabama, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court.
Garrison, Aquindice: 28, 408 St. Patrick St., Donaldsonville, misdemeanor theft.
March 1
Duncan, Robert Marc: 64, 39534 Coontrap Road, Gonzales, disturbing the peace/drunkenness.
Brown, Charles Anthony: 46, 10491 Faubourg St., St. James, theft of a motor vehicle, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Ealouis, Julieta Paula: 34, 15083 Braud Road, Prairieville, three counts of failure to appear in court, bond revocation, simple arson.
Valle, Esteban: 50, 16022 La. 44, Prairieville, simple battery.
Darby, Alexis Gaines: 32, 41416 Richard Miles Road, Gonzales, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, domestic abuse aggravated assault.
Smith, Kayla Nicole; 28, 43496 Elmo Cannon Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Emerson, Ashley: 31, 11273 Emerson Road, Geismar, failure to appear in court.
Sanchez, Gina F.: 33, 14436 Beau Jon Ave., Prairieville, failure to appear in court.
Bennett, Charnell Jontay: 26, 9085 Martin Luther King Drive, Kentwood, domestic abuse battery.
March 2
Williams, Jamie: 31, 12043 Roddy Road, No. 11, Gonzales, failure to appear in court, resisting an officer, misdemeanor theft.
Levene, Stacey M.: 33, 17140 La. 44, Lot 15, Prairieville, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Perkins II, Gary Lee: 25, 13405 Depen St., Gonzales, failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Cashio, Anthony J.: 31, 39599 Camp Drive, Prairieville, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, failure to appear in court.
Lopez, Maria: 43, 8227 Skysail Ave., Baton Rouge, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, operating a vehicle without lawful presence in the United States, child passenger restraint system, driver must be licensed, careless operation.
Boudreaux, Jasmine D.: 21, 7812 N. 117th Ave., Owasso, Oklahoma, contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, two counts of misdemeanor theft, resisting an officer.
Madere, Trent Anthony: 23, 18718 Magnolia Estates Road, Prairieville, parole violation, domestic abuse battery.
Clifton, Sage: 18, 124 Millien Road, Donaldsonville, misdemeanor theft, criminal trespass/all other offenses.
Jacob, Michael L.: 49, 44010 Lake Hills Drive, Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
White, Darcia: 47, 44010 Lake Hills Drive, Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
March 3
Broussard, Heath Adam: 34, 15344 Mossystone Drive, Prairieville, possession of marijuana, deposit of driver's license, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Harrington, Jeffery A.: 31, 16337 Beech St., Prairieville, simple battery.
Herig, Nathan Paul: 40, 729 E. Rome St., Gonzales, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, organized retail theft.
Durgapersad, Sanjeev Kamal: 27, 12315 Cleo Road, Gonzales, reckless operation, stop signs and yield signs, felony domestic abuse battery/strangulation.
Cannon Jr., Lionel Ray: 38, 41419 Narvie Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Rowe, Darius: 27, address unavailable, possession of marijuana, owner to secure registration, vehicle license required, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Olney, Alta Lynn: 34, 41356 Cemetary Road, Gonzales, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Merritt, Lacy Kae: 36, address unavailable, simple criminal damage to property.
Griffith, Bryce Carson: 38, address unavailable, cruelty to animals/simple, possession of marijuana, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia.
Bergeron, Toby Michael: 35, 204 June St., Chauvin, failure to appear in court, simple battery.
Fontenot, Steven C.: 40, 14054 La. 44, 10, Gonzales, three counts of failure to appear in court.
Westley, Jacob R.: 27, 140 Grisaffe Lane, Belle Rose, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court.
Murphy, Michelle: 34, 44335 Loop Road, Prairieville, failure to appear in court.
March 4
Gomon, Randolph Parker: 52, 15194 Sweet Pecan Ave., Prairieville, misdemeanor theft.
Pedescleaux, Carlene Chandrell: 30, 3147 Robinson Lane, Donaldsonville, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, disturbing the peace/interruption of lawful assembly/disorderly conduct, aggravated assault.
Terrell, Garrett C.: 20, 12343 Laurel Ridge Road, St. Amant, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.
Ansley, Devin Christopher: 27, 5588 Old State Highway, Blanks, criminal trespass/trespassing of real property, disturbing the peace/language/disorderly conduct, violations of registration provisions, no motor vehicle insurance, operating vehicle while license is suspended, simple robbery, domestic abuse battery.
Diez, Jordan: 23, 37113 White Road, No. 19, Prairieville, failure to appear in court.
Valle, Esteban: 50, 16022 La. 44, Prairieville, second degree battery.
Johnson, Kentrell: 33, 3046 Mount Olive Church Road, Donaldsonville, unauthorized use of a movable, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, resisting an officer.
Foster, Donovan Artriel: 23, 12325 Oak Colony Drive, Geismar, failure to appear in court, criminal mischief/tampering with any property of another.
Hammond Jr., Bryan: 22, 4246 La. 75, Darrow, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Sanders, Joseph A.: 24, 4769 Longfellow Drive, Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court.
Stewart, Clarence Tyrone: 54, 1104 S. Shirley Ave., Gonzales, simple battery.
Girlinghouse, Hollis: 58, 2023 S. Phillipe Drive, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Hardin, Zachary Bryant: 27, 44411 Deer Run Drive, Franklinton, failure to appear in court.
London, James L.: 23, 1907 Jasper St., Baton Rouge, felony theft, two counts of simple burglary/vehicle, simple criminal damage to property.
Derouselle, Briarra Iris: 19, 2631 Cardinal Lane, Humble, Texas, felony theft, simple burglary/vehicle.
March 5
Clements, Rachel C.: 48, 41234 La. 933, Prairieville, bond revocation, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance.
Netterville, Landon Nicholas: 23, 12395 Thomassie Road, St. Amant, two counts of failure to appear in court.
Beauvais, Connie: 64, address unavailable, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, illegal possession of stolen things, driver must be licensed, reckless operation, felony aggravated flight from an officer.
Spann, Waylon Joshua: 32, address unavailable, two counts of failure to appear in court.
McFerrin Jr., Jason Eugene: 27, 11225 Tracy St., St. Amant, operating vehicle while license is suspended, careless operation, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Herbert Sr., Davonta: 25, 5225 Burras St., St. James, criminal trespass/all other offenses, telephone communications/improper language/harassment, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Flechas, Madeleine C.: 23, 968 Bromley Drive, Baton Rouge, misdemeanor theft.
Faulks, Shaquilla Shennay: 25, 803 Fifth St., Donaldsonville, three counts of failure to appear in court, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Jenkins, Dairion D.: 23, 35481 River Road, Donaldsonville, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, failure to appear in court.
Matte, Mistalyn Desiree: 38, 12437 O'Neal Road, Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, two counts of failure to appear in court.
March 6
Ruffin, Kobe Keon: 18, 511 S. Iberville Ave., Gonzales, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen firearms, felony illegal carrying of weapons, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
London, Jimel Earnest Izel: 19, 15182 Airline Highway, Prairieville, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
Williams, Jarren: 26, 601 N. Spruce St., Vidalia, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating while intoxicated.
Gill, Nancy: 41, 32811 John Barker, Holden, cyberstalking, online impersonation.
Smith, Braiden Matthew: 23, 12424 Bruno Road, St. Amant, second-degree battery.
Colby, Cade Follet: 37, 18735 Little Prairie Road, Prairieville, failure to appear in court.
Leblanc Jr., Michael Lee: 31, 1612 N. Coontrap Road, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery, resisting an officer.
McNabb, Sheila Taylor: 35, 44129 Lebeau Road, St. Amant, misdemeanor theft.
Alsay, Latrina Ann: 37, 711 Houmas St., No. 8, Donaldsonville, inciting to riot, second-degree battery.
Fisher, Lamonica Renee: 21, 12362 John Lambert Road, Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Fisher Jr., Charles: 20, 929 Elizabeth St., Donaldsonville, second-degree battery, inciting to riot.
Davis Jr., Terrance E.: 24, 41097 Chick Duplessis St., Gonzales, three counts of failure to appear in court, disturbing the peace/simple assault, criminal trespass/all other offenses, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, simple battery.
Mitchell, Christy Lane: 38, 12023 Turry Road, Gonzales, two counts of misdemeanor theft, theft of a firearm.
Rabalais, Richard: 41, 30769 Knight Drive, Denham Springs, simple criminal damage to property, felony theft, resisting an officer, two counts of violations of protective orders, aggravated battery.
Bolona, Mary: 27, 105 Oak St., Donaldsonville, second-degree battery.
Alsay, Makalia: 18, 711 Houmas St., No. 8, Donaldsonville, second-degree battery, inciting to riot.
Corio, Kimberly: 39, 14052 Bert Allen Road, Gonzales, parole violation, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Delmore, Monique: 35, 38219 Hidden Point Road, Gonzales, three counts of failure to appear in court.
Washington, Dwain E.: 53, 11198 Stevenson Road, Geismar, probation violation.
Manue Jr., Gregory: 32, 17365 J.T. Roddy Road, Prairieville, bond revocation, misdemeanor theft.
Mitchell, Jamal Anthony: 17, 8241 Pleasant Hill, Convent, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, disturbing the peace/simple assault.
Perck, Alicia M.: 27, 6062 Panama Road, Sorrento, misdemeanor theft.
Bennett, Justin Deon: 34, 38328 Cedar St., Gonzales, hold for other agency, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen firearms, illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
March 7
Hampton, Trebor: 21, 38310 Mulberry St., Gonzales, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of stolen firearms, illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
Beaucar, Johnathon Barret: 29, 1742 Third St., LaVerne, California, careless operation, operating while intoxicated.
Hunerjager III, Leo H.: 46, 311 Kay Drive, Baton Rouge, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Franzen, Amanda: 38, 13170 Dutchtown Point Drive, Prairieville, unauthorized use of an access card, possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance.
Gaudet, Dylan Dane: 25, 12037 Ida Bourgeois Road, St. Amant, aggravated battery, second-degree battery.
Williams, David Patrick: 45, 38463 La. 929, Prairieville, domestic abuse battery.
Belton, Clifton: 58, 3057 Elgon St., Baton Rouge, fugitive other state/jurisdiction, felony theft.
Wright, Dawn N.: 51, 14035 A. Poirrier Road, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Doiron, Jennifer Murry: 43, 3722 Churchill Ave., Baton Rouge, failure to appear in court.
Furnish, Brian K.: 56, 183480 Liberty Lane, St. Amant, failure to appear in court.
LeBlanc, George: 41, 125 Grisaffe Lane, Belle Rose, failure to appear in court.
Ayro, Jonathan Dorrell: 27, address unavailable, driving on roadway laned for traffic, illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years of age, possession of marijuana.
Perck, Alicia M.: 27, 6062 Panama Road, Sorrento, felony theft.
Brodmyer, Michael David: 32, 11069 Irene E. Deslatte Road, St. Amant, violations of protective orders, domestic abuse battery.
Jeffers, Joshua R.: 27, 20953 Vincent Acres, Denham Springs, failure to appear in court, felony theft.
Thames, Clifton Allen: 28, 12437 O'Neal Road, Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Painter, Brett M.: 45, 42436 Shady Pine Lane, Gonzales, failure to appear in court.
Templet, Wyatt Joseph: 43, 45368 Penny Duplessis Road, St. Amant, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Michael, Adele Marie: 39, 43388 Jimmy Michael Road, Gonzales, fugitive other state/jurisdiction.
Eugene, Tristan: 22, 42306 Bayou Narcisse Road, Gonzales, possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance, proper equipment required on vehicles/display of plate, illegal carry of weapons/crime or controlled dangerous substance, illegal possession of stolen firearms, prohibited acts/drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance, distribution/possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, or synthetic cannabinoids.
Palmer, John: 31, 9312 La. 941, Gonzales, improper display of temporary license plate, violations of protective orders.
Smith, Stacey: 30, 42439 Bayou Narcisse Road, Gonzales, domestic abuse battery.