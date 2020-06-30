GONZALES — A section of an important north-south, cut-through road in Ascension Parish will be closed intermittently for at least five days starting on Monday, parish government officials said.

The work is connected to the Move Ascension road program, which is projected to spend tens of millions of dollars in parish and state dollars on primarily safety and some traffic-flow projects.

The Roddy Road bridge at Black Bayou will be closed between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. during the daily closures so crews can remove tree stumps along the north side of the bayou, parish officials said in a statement.

The work is tied to clearing and grubbing work for a 1.5-mile "safety widening" project along Roddy between Bayou Narcisse Road and La. 621. The project isn't adding new travel lanes but is making the narrow road's existing lanes wider with better shoulders.

Roddy is a few straight shots without interruption between La. 42 and Airline Highway east of Gonzales and is often used for commuter traffic headed to and from the Mississippi River corridor. The Move Ascension program plans other improvements to different stretches of Roddy, including intersection roundabouts.

During the closures, drivers will be detoured around the section of Roddy between Black Bayou and Cannon roads between Gonzales and St. Amant, officials said.

Traffic can detour on She-Lee Drive to the east or Oneal Road to the west.

Work is weather dependent, but is expected to be completed by Friday, July 10.

To learn more about this and other Move Ascension projects, visit https://www.MoveAscension.com.