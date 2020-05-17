An 18-year-old was killed and another person was injured in a shooting Saturday night at an apartment complex Donaldsonville, authorities said.
Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said deputies responded around 10:30 p.m. to D’Ville Village following reports of gunfire at the Shonte Way Drive apartment building.
Authorities found the body of Kyrianna Harris, 18, who had died at the scene. Deputies also located a 25-year-old who suffered a gunshot wound.
She was treated at a hospital for her injuries and later released, officials said.
The sheriff's office hasn't made any arrests as of Sunday evening, a sheriff's spokeswoman said.
It wasn't immediately known what led to the deadly incident.