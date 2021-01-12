BASF helped Ascension Parish residents have a brighter holiday season through donations to families in need.
Through the month of December, teams and individuals at BASF collected and delivered toys and personal care items, blankets, backpacks and more for families of students at Galvez Middle School who needed additional support through the holidays.
Employees and contractors at BASF’s Geismar site also gave $3,400 along with collected toys to the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation in an effort to support families.