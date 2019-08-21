GONZALES — A tiny creature Peggy Carbo calls "Swamp Thing" is included in every of the Connecticut native's paintings.
"He's part frog, part spider and maybe part crab," she said Sunday as she explained her tiny paintings to those attending the River Region Art Association's Red Hot Night art exhibit.
The placement of the creature is usually decided by her grandchildren, Carbo said. Carbo, 74, of Galvez, didn't start painting until she was 50. These days, she paints mostly swamp or Louisiana scenes on small canvasses or rocks. She also creates spool dolls.
She said she teaches art lessons "just like I learned, we go one step at a time... step by step."
Carbo, the group's past president, grew up in Connecticut, but realized she was home when she moved to Louisiana.
Carbo was one of the many artists displaying works at the Sunday exhibit, which had the theme "Red Hot" and included paintings, drawings, jewelry, photographs and mixed media using tones of reds or the theme.
Many of the River Region artists provide lessons and workshops throughout the year. Club Treasurer Sharon Flanagan said the classes, held at the group's East Ascension Street gallery, introduce many to the association for the first time. The association's summer art classes were a hit with children and teens, she said.
A popular class is offered by Jan Hebert at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays. She teaches classes in oils and acrylics at the gallery. Nathalie Bagwell is teaching an "Explore the Pour" class Aug. 24 and Sept. 14 The class is $30 per session.
"We just need more people through the door to see and shop for the beautiful work on display," she said.
And once inside the gallery, visitors will find a variety of styles and sizes of art work, most on sale. Soon, Flanagan said, the gallery will include Christmas items.
For more information, visit riverregionartassociation.org or call (225) 644-8496.