The Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, in Gonzales, is the new home for the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair.
“We made the decision to move after BREC told us that the Airline Highway Property known as the Fairgrounds would be under construction this year and next,” said fair President Cliff Barton.
This year, the fair will feature many longtime favorites like Washboard Willie, Swifty Swine Pig Racing, and Magician Tim Spinosa. New this year will be the Mighty Mike strongman show.
Also new this year will be indoor concerts by artists such as Chase Tyler, Chee-Weez and the Dukes of Country. A great advantage to the Lamar-Dixon location is that there is no mud, a news release said.
“We are excited about this move,” Barton said. “We have facilities that over the long run will allow us to grow and expand as an agricultural fair.”
This will be the fair’s 56th event beginning with the first one in 1965. The all-volunteer run event donates its proceeds to local communities not just in Baton Rouge but also into surrounding parishes in the form of scholarships, grants and sponsorships. Approximately $4.5 million have been donated since the program started in 1987.
The fair runs through Nov. 6.
More information is available at the fair’s website, gbrsf.com. There is also a link to purchase online tickets.