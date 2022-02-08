Court cases filed in Ascension Parish Jan. 10-14:
CIVIL SUITS
Ashley Thomas, individual on behalf of v. Scott K. Harrington, John Doe and Allstate Property & Casualty Insurance Co., damages.
Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Joseph E. Roberts, open account.
State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. v. Matthew Cyrus Hebert, Parrains Hot Shot Service and Prime Insurance Co., damages.
Gulfco of Louisiana LLC dba Tower Loan of Denham Springs v. Jevon R. Stepney aka Jevon Stepney aka Jevon Raphael Stepney, promissory note.
Simpson Aikens v. Ascension Parish School Board and Patrice S. Hendricks, damages.
Angelle Concrete Group LLC v. Robert James Williams, monies due.
Cami C. West v. Louisiana State Department of Public Safety, judicial review.
Cheryl McBride v. Progressive County Mutual Insurance Co., Big Boy Trucking White Castle La LLC and Oliver Williams, damages.
DRB Capital LLC and H. C., structured settlement.
Dyllon Joseph v. Roger Mallett and Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Co., damages.
JP Morgan Chase Bank National Assoc v. Walter Douglas Stampley Jr. aka Walter Douglas Stampley, executory process.
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Christopher L. Janis, executory process.
Robert Gingise v. Raelyn Perck and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., damages.
Jenean Marsh v. Protective Insurance Co., Distribution Co. Leggio and Erik Street, damages.
Republic Finance LLC v. Raven R. Brooks, promissory note.
21st Mortgage Corp. v. Terri E. Thomas, executory process.
Neighbors Federal Credit Union v. Brian Ducote and Angelle A. Ducote, promissory note.
Neighbors Federal Credit Union v. Eddie J. Furby, promissory note.
Neighbors Federal Credit Union v. Cliford P. Temple Jr. and Brandy Westberry Temple, promissory note.
SRS Distribution Inc. v. S & T Painting and Remodeling LLC, open account.
Custom Pro Logistics LLC v. Compass Ventures Unlimited LLC, executory judgment.
US Bank National Association v. Jeremy Daniel Glaze aka Jeremy D. Glaze aka Jeremy Glaze, executory process.
Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Michelle Laiche aka Michelle M. Laiche, executory process.
Robert Cousins v. Cypress Village Condo Association Inc., Amguard Insurance Co., Anna Renegar, Gulfstream Property and Casualty Ins. and Safeco Insurance Co. of Oregon, damages.
American Express National Bank v. Stanley M. Arbogast, open account.
State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. v. Karl Guillory, Team Industrial Services Inc. and Xl Specialty Insurance Co., damages.
Timothy L. Smith and Donna Smith v. Gabrielle Lynn Hall, James N. Hall, Heather Landry Albarado, Travis Albarado, Allstate Insurance Co. and State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co, damages.
FAMILY SUITS
Mindi Odell v. Tad Odell, divorce.
Tracy H. Gonzales v. Michael Dwayne Gonzales, divorce.
Johuan Gasery v. Ciera Gasery, divorce.
Jeffrey Forrester v. Kimberly Forrester, divorce.
Donald Sipp Jr. v. Onesha Sipp, divorce.
Terry Landry, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Gayla Landry, child support.
Lakeia Gollop, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Randell Thomas Sr., child support.
Jessica Templet, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Davy Bourg, child support.
Shelby Williams, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Jack Gaines III, child support.
Bradley Hammock, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Erin Guzzardo, child support.
Kimberly Evans, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Akeem Evans, child support.
Sherrial North, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Eric North, child support.
Charles Terry, state Department of Children and Family Services v. Kimberly Gilbert, child support.
Michele Gremillion Hurt v. Joseph Michael Hurt, divorce.
Kristan Lavigne v. Terrance Lavigne, divorce.
PROBATE SUITS
Succession of Doris Ann Shaffer
Succession of Terri H. Witmer
Succession of Jacob J. Ellender
Succession of Thomas Adrien Wintz
Succession of Joseph L. Rountree Jr.