NAPOLEONVILLE — A Donaldsonville man who backed into a deputy's patrol unit has been booked into Assumption Parish jail on a fourth-offense DWI, Sheriff Leland Falcon said.
The incident happened late Saturday night, when Lloyd Geason , 56, of 35200 Julian Lane, Donaldsonville, backed into a deputy's patrol unit parked in the lot of an event facility near Napoleonville, where deputies were answering an unrelated complaint, Falcon said in a news release.
Investigating officers noticed a strong odor of alcohol on Geason, who refused to take a breath test or standardized field sobriety tests, Falcon said.
Geason was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on a count of fourth-offense DWI. Bail was set at $20,000, the sheriff said.