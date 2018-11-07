Five Ascension Parish football playoff teams have one goal
When setting goals in the summer, all teams usually have one in common: Win a state championship.
That dream starts this week for five teams in Ascension Parish, with nine classifications of brackets beginning. The season culminates Dec. 6-8 in the Mercedes Benz Super Dome in New Orleans.
The Ascension Catholic Bulldogs, runner-up in Division 4 in 2017, open as a second seed and will host Hanson Memorial, of Franklin. The Bulldogs finished 9-1 and second in district behind Southern Lab.
The Donaldsonville Tigers, a young team of talented players, faces a familiar opponent in St. James. The Tigers come in as a 24-seed and finished 5-5 overall. This is a rematch; the Wildcats won 22-0 the last time they played.
Class 5A is loaded, and that includes No. 5 East Ascension (9-1), No. 17 St. Amant (8-2) and No. 29 Dutchtown (5-5). The Spartans' lone loss was to Catholic High during district play; they posted three shutouts during the regular season. The Spartans will host East St. John, a team with outstanding speed.
The Gators finished the season losing to rival East Ascension 20-13 in Ascension Parish's gigantic tailgate and game. The Gators won three of their last four and will travel to Captain Shreve; a matchup with top-seeded West Monroe looms if they are victorious.
Dutchtown, which travels to John Ehret, is dealing with injuries to many key players. The Griffins have relied on a strong defense and kicking game.
One game at a time will be the motto of most coaches as the playoffs proceed. The dream of winning a state championship will either come true, or fade away with a loss.
Ascension Parish volleyball
Ascension Parish saw six volleyball teams qualify for the playoffs, including No. 7 seed St. Amant which, along with No. 3 Dutchtown, advances to the state championships in Kenner. The Lady Gators play Chapelle while the Griffins will tangle with Fontainebleau.
Donaldsonville made history by making the playoffs for the first time. Ascension Catholic won a district championship before falling to Dunham of Baton Rouge in the regionals. East Ascension lost in the regionals to H.L. Bourgeois of Gray. Ascension Christian lost in the first round to Academy of Sacred Heart.