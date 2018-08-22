St. Amant Lady Gators look to outwork volleyball competition
The Lady Gators head into the 2018 season wanting to win a state championship in Division I, but there is only one way for that to happen. “We have stressed every day: Outwork the competition and push your teammates," coach Allison Didier-Leake said.
The Lady Gators shared the district championship with rivals East Ascension and Dutchtown last season and entered the playoffs as a 14 seed. The lower-than-normal seed didn’t seem to bother the players, as the Lady Gators made it to the semifinals, eventually losing to runner-up St. Joseph's Academy.
“We started a bit slowly, but really played well down the stretch,” Didier-Leake said.
Graduation took players Baylee Rambin (defensive MVP) and libero Taylor Baxter from this year's team. Looking to step up will be sophomore Gracie Duplechein, senior Lauren Lambert and senior Megan Benoit. “Duplechein was All-District and will be a setter/hitter, Lambert will be a middle hitter and Benoit (All-District) will be a hitter for us,“ Didier-Leake said.
Asked about the strengths of this year's team, Didier-Leake said, “This is a very close-knit group on and off the court. We must improve our defense plus our serve/receive game."
Division I is consistently loaded with great teams, as is the district. “Our district is tough: EA and Dutchtown return some really good players,” Didier-Leake said. Several teams will have a chance to play for the Division I state championship, but a couple stand out. “St. Joseph and Mount Carmel will be strong and push for a state championship," Didier-Leake said.
For the Lady Gators to be in that discussion, practice intensity will be a must. “We try and make practice harder than the games, outwork our competition, and play as one unit,” Didier-Leake said. With that type of formula, the Lady Gators will be ready once the first serve is hit or received.
2018 Ascension Parish football scrimmages
Thursday
Denham Springs at Dutchtown; freshman, JV and varsity; 5 p.m.
Friday
Houma Christian at Ascension Christian, 6 p.m.
Episcopal vs. Ascension Catholic at City of New Roads Jamboree, 6 p.m.
Woodlawn at East Ascension; freshman, JV and varsity; 6 p.m.
Central at St. Amant; freshman, JV and varsity; 6 p.m.
Donaldsonville at West St. John, 7:30 p.m.