Here's a look at Ascension Parish high school football and volleyball standings and updates.
Football:
Division 1 Nonselect Friday night games:
No. 9 East Ascension (5-4) at Dutchtown
No. 17 Dutchtown (5-3) hosts East Ascension
No. 29 St. Amant (3-6) hosts Live Oak
Notes: Week 10 is here and the district title comes down to Dutchtown and East Ascension. EA can win the title outright with a win. Dutchtown can share the title with a victory over EA. Denham Springs hosts Walker and can share the title with a win and a EA loss. It will be an exciting finish to the newly formed Ascension Parish/Livingston district.
Division 3 Nonselect:
No. 30 Donaldsonville (3-6) hosts Erath
Notes: Tigers will need a win over Erath to have a shot to get into the playoffs.
Division 4 Select game:
No. 8 Ascension Catholic (7-2) travels to Ascension Christian
Notes: Ascension Catholic clinches its fourth consecutive district title with a win over Ascension Christian.
Volleyball:
Division 1:
No. 3 Dutchtown (27-9)
No. 10 St Amant (24-13)
No. 20 East Ascension (18-19)
Notes: The Gators defeated the Griffins in three games to avenge an earlier loss in district. Both teams finished 9-1 and share the district title. Playoff pairings will be announced on Monday and were not available as of press time. The Griffins and the Gators will host first round playoff games, while EA will travel.
Division 4:
No. 31 Donaldsonville (1-7)
Division 5:
No. 7 Ascension Catholic (19-15)
No. 30 Ascension Christian (7-16)
Notes: The Bulldogs are trying to hold on to the seventh ranked spot as the regular season has ended. Ascension Christian should get in as 32 teams make the field.
Ascension Parish middle school football roundup
Middle School football concluded its season and congratulations go out to the St. Amant Wildcats. St Amant finishes 7-1 to win the league title. Lake denied St. Amant an undefeated season winning the game on a safety. Congratulations to all of the players and coaches in the parish league on an outstanding season.
League Champion: St. Amant Wildcats
Week 9 results:
Lake 2, St. Amant 0
Galvez 24, Prairieville 0
Bluff 14, Dutchtown 0
Gonzales 28, Central 20
Final Standings:
St. Amant 7-1
Lake 6-2
Dutchtown 5-3
Galvez 5-3
Bluff 5-3
Gonzales 4-4
Prairieville 3-5
Central 1-7
Lowery 0-8
Ascension Catholic middle school teams win league championship
The Ascension Catholic Middle School Bulldog football teams ended their season with championship victories. The middle school teams play in the Middle School Football League.
The 7-8th grade Bulldogs won 30-24 over Catholic High of Pointe Coupee in overtime. Jacob Julien was selected as the game MVP. He scored two touchdowns. Quarterback Cy Landry tossed two touchdowns, connecting with Johnny Viallon and John Rob Daigle. The defense was led by Landon Thomas, Raphael Melancon, Hayden Turner and Julien.
The 5-6th grade Bulldogs beat CHSPC 7-6. Kohen Folse scored on the last offensive play for the Bulldogs covering 70 yards. The touchdown tied the game as CHSPC scored with 1:30 left to take a 6-0 lead. Folse added the conversion to end the game. Folse, Logan Vicknair and Skyler Townson led the defense. Both teams ended a successful season with 6-1 records.
Congrats to the players and coaches on two hard fought victories.