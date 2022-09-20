Gator Tailgate coming
The Gator Tailgate and pep rally is Oct. 6 at The Pit. The senior vs. junior powder puff game is at 5:30 p.m. The pep rally is at 7 p.m. Wear orange and bring a chair. Performances will include the band and a DJ, as well as the color guard, cheerleaders and Gatorettes. Free jambalaya and water will be served.
Bandboree is Saturday
Bandboree will be at The Pit at St. Amant Middle School, 44317 La. 429, St. Amant, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. Bands performing will include Catholic High, East Ascension High, Denham Springs High, Walker High, Dutchtown High and St. Amant High. The event will end with a mass band/drum line performance.
Experience a farm
Colonial Stables is holding a Farm Day Experience, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at 38297 Cornerview Road, Gonzales. Inflatables, horse rides, hay rides, roping games and a petting zoo will be available.
Food Truck Fest
Bearded Events and Colonial Stables are hosting a Food Truck Fest from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 25 at the stables, 38297 Cornerview Road, in Gonzales.
Health and wellness fair on Thursday
Make plans to visit the health and wellness fair at Ascension Parish Library’s Gonzales location from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 22. Take advantage of free blood pressure checks and screenings provided by Our Lady of the Lake Ascension. Speak with representatives from community organizations about health care services and resources. Sign up to be a blood stem cell donor to help patients fight blood diseases like leukemia and sickle cell.
Space for conflicting histories
Historian Raffi Andonian believes studying people and events of the past can shape how we understand the world today. At 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the library’s Gonzales location, Andonian will present the differences between historic sites and monuments and how we can better understand each situation. His presentation will cover why history should be remembered, what is to be remembered, how history should be retained, and what it means to remember the past.
Election commissioner school
Ascension Parish Clerk of Court Bridget Morris Hanna announced her office is holding a new election commissioner school at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Gonzales courthouse building and at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the courthouse in Donaldsonville.
Only one session is required to complete the training. For information, visit www.ascensionclerk.com or call (225) 473-9866 or (225) 621-8400, ext. 304.